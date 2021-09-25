Ukiah man arrested after police chase, crash

A Ukiah man is in jail after leading police, CHP officers and Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies on a 9-minute pursuit that ended in a crash, Ukiah police said in a news release.

The driver, whom police identified as Marcelino E. Anguiano, 41, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of evading an officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving with injury and violation of probation for a prior incident of evading an officer, according to police.

Police received two calls Wednesday that a man driving a blue sedan repeatedly stopped his car, danced and removed his clothing in public, but officers were unable to locate the man.

At about 9 p.m., an officer observed the blue sedan stopped in the middle of East Standley Street near North State Street, straddling both lanes of traffic, police said.

When the officer activated his emergency lights, the car drove over a curb and initially yielded on North State Street. The pursuit began moments later.

The CHP deployed spike strips to try to stop the car, but it was unsuccessful, police said.

The pursuit ended with a collision on East Gobbi Street when the sedan struck another vehicle, rolled onto its passenger side and Anguiano was arrested without incident.

The other vehicle struck a bus stop and a third vehicle parked in a Safeway parking lot. The occupant of the parked vehicle complained of pain and was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, police said.

Anguiano was held at the Mendocino County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.