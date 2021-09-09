Ukiah man arrested in felony animal cruelty

A Ukiah man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after stabbing a Chihuahua, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday.

Diego Pulido, 26, is suspected of stabbing the dog twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife inside a home on Seiji Way, according to Sgt. J. Elmore in a news release. Elmore said it wasn’t clear why Pulido stabbed the dog.

Deputies responding to a 911 call on Aug. 29 found a family member leaving to take the family dog to a veterinarian for treatment. They summoned medical assistance for the dog and the family member, a 58-year-old man who was thought to have been stabbed, too, Elmore said.

It turned out the man just had blood on his shirt from the dog’s wounds and had been bitten by the canine when he tried to help it, according to the release.

The family member took the dog to an out-of-county emergency veterinarian hospital, where the dog was treated and is expected to survive.

Deputies were told by witnesses the suspect was still inside the house. Using their patrol vehicle public address system, they ordered the man to come out. When he did, he had blood on his hands, arms and clothing, Elmore said.

Pulido was ultimately placed under arrest and booked into the Mendocino County Jail on a charge of felony animal cruelty. His bail was set at $15,000, according to the release.

