Ukiah man arrested on suspicion of brandishing handgun at teenage siblings

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a handgun at two teenagers walking through a Ukiah parking lot on Saturday evening, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At around 6:40 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a firearm at a business parking lot on North State Street.

Upon arriving, they determined that the man, later identified as Jacob Sellmer, 32, of Ukiah, brandished the weapon after approaching a 19-year-old man and his 16-year-old sister, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sellmer asked the siblings if they had a problem and pulled the gun from his pants pocket. The two ran away immediately.

Deputies found Sellmer nearby and arrested him on suspected charges of brandishing a firearm and violation of probation for a prior vandalism conviction.

Sellmer was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and later released from custody on pre-trial release, according to inmate records.

