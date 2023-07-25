Ukiah man drowns in Russian River in Mendocino County

A Ukiah man drowned Saturday in a section of the Russian River in Mendocino County, authorities said.

Jorge Medina, 47, was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

About 3:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the drowning in the river’s east fork off Eastside Potter Valley Road, about 7 miles east of Calpella.

A search was underway when passersby waved down deputies in the 7040 block of Eastside Potter Valley, where the victim was discovered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies swam across the river to a witness performing CPR on Medina, who died at the scene.

An investigation determined he’d been wading in “chest-deep water attempting to find relief from the sweltering heat,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Area temperatures reached 97 degrees around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s Eureka office.

Medina, who knew how to swim, complained of a headache before drowning.

He was with his girlfriend and daughters when they lost sight of him.

A short time later, he was found floating face down in the river, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Medina was Mendocino County’s second drowning victim this month.

On July 1, a 5-year-old girl drowned in the Eel River in Covelo, officials said.

Temperatures on that day surpassed 100 degrees across Mendocino County, according to the National Weather Service.

