Ukiah police: Cache of drugs found after car burglary

Two Ukiah women who police say used a stolen credit card around town Saturday, were also suspected of keeping a cache of drugs in a motel room where they were staying, police said.

Angela Rivera, 32, and Veronica Orozco, 33, are accused of possession of drugs, stolen property and burglary tools, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

At an unspecified hour Saturday, a 37-year-old Ukiah woman reported a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue.

Credit card activity led investigators to three businesses where they acquired surveillance footage of Rivera and Orozco, according to the Police Department.

Investigators then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard shortly after the credit card was used again and arrested Rivera and Orozco.

The women had 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names, in their possession, according to the Police Department. Officers also seized a concealed dagger and unspecified property from their car.

Investigators then searched the suspects’ room at the Sunrise Inn, 650 S. State St., and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included: 75.4 grams of meth, 16.7 grams of heroin, 10 fentanyl pills, six oxycodone pills and 1.6 grams of dimethyltryptamine, police said.

Both suspects were booked into the Mendocino County Jail, where they remained Monday afternoon.

Rivera’s bail was set at $75,000 and Orozco was held on $50,000 bail, police said.

