Ukiah police chief fired after being placed on leave amid investigation

After holding the top spot for less than a year, Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has been terminated after being placed on paid administrative leave earlier this week, the city announced Friday afternoon.

Waidelich was placed on leave Tuesday pending results of an investigation into possible criminal conduct that was reported Monday, officials said. His weapons, vehicle and badge were confiscated and Waidelich was advised days later of his termination, Ukiah City Manager Sage Sangiacomo said.

“Recent events have transpired, illuminating the fact that this individual is not a good fit for the city,” Sangiacomo said in a statement. “Our community deserves better. The good men and women who do this work every day with integrity deserve better.”

Waidelich was hired as an entry-level officer in 2005 and gradually rose through the Ukiah Police Department’s ranks. He was tapped as interim chief in September 2021 and named chief just over a month later. His annual salary was $187,789.

Ukiah Police Capt. Cedric Crook was appointed acting police chief following Waidelich’s departure.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation into Waidelich but specifics haven’t been released.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office for review, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Juan Valencia said.

Waidelich’s termination came amid a separate investigation where the city of Ukiah found he was “in violation of police department policy,” Sangiacomo said. Details on that incident have not been released.

The policy violation does not appear to be related to a domestic abuse case involving Waidelich’s former fiancee, Amanda Carley, and her now 20-year-old daughter, Madison.

“We don’t understand that it has anything to do with the allegations that Amanda and Madison Carly made seven years ago,” their attorney, Richard Freeman, said Friday afternoon.

Carley, a former Mendocino County probation officer, filed the suit in 2017, when Waidelich was a detective, alleging years of domestic abuse by Waidelich and retaliation by the county after she reported it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Noble emotionally abused Madison and physically and emotionally abused Amanda in Madison’s presence,” Freeman said Friday.

Waidelich’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi