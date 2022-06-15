Subscribe

Ukiah police chief on leave amid criminal investigation

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2022, 8:03AM
Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday pending the results of a criminal investigation, city officials announced in a news release.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is leading the probe, the announcement said.

While city officials did not release details about the investigation, Waidelich is facing a domestic abuse case brought by his former fiancee, Amanda Carley.

On Friday, a Mendocino County Superior Court judge ruled that Waidelich must stand trial in the case, and so must the county, which is also named as a defendant.

Carley, a former Mendocino County probation officer, filed the suit in 2017, alleging years of domestic abuse by Waidelich and retaliation by the county after she reported it.

The news release from Ukiah officials said, “Because this is both a pending personnel and criminal matter, no further information may be disclosed.”

