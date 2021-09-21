Subscribe

Ukiah police: Man wounded in shooting into apartment complex

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2021, 8:29AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Ukiah police are investigating after a barrage of gunfire hit an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city on Monday, wounding a man in one of the residences.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 833 Cindee Drive and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the hand, according to a news release.

The man was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital in Ukiah.

About two dozen bullets had been fired into the apartment building that includes 833 and 835 Cindee Drive, police said. Many of the shots were aimed at an upstairs bedroom.

Evidence at the scene suggested that “a person or persons exited a vehicle” and opened fire into the building, police said. Nobody has been arrested.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette