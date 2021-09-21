Ukiah police: Man wounded in shooting into apartment complex

Ukiah police are investigating after a barrage of gunfire hit an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city on Monday, wounding a man in one of the residences.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 833 Cindee Drive and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the hand, according to a news release.

The man was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital in Ukiah.

About two dozen bullets had been fired into the apartment building that includes 833 and 835 Cindee Drive, police said. Many of the shots were aimed at an upstairs bedroom.

Evidence at the scene suggested that “a person or persons exited a vehicle” and opened fire into the building, police said. Nobody has been arrested.

