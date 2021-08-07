Ukiah resident is Mendocino County’s 53rd COVID-19 death

A 57-year-old Ukiah woman has died from COVID-19, Mendocino County health officials announced Friday afternoon.

She is the county’s 53rd death linked to the virus.

Public health officials are advising residents to use caution when in conditions that may expose them to the virus. Vaccination, masks and social distancing are the best methods, they said.

As of Thursday, the county reported 4,892 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

There are currently 277 active cases with six people in intensive care units.

The vast majority of the cases — about 3,100 — have been in the Ukiah area.

The number of cases is up from two weeks ago when Mendocino County health officials reported 125 active cases.

Between late-April and the end of July, at least five cases of the delta variant had been confirmed in the county.

Officials presume overall COVID numbers in Mendocino County reflect statewide data indicating 83% of all COVID-19 cases are related to the delta variant.

