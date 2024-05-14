Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after Ukiah chase in stolen car

A Santa Rosa man is accused of leading Ukiah police on a chase Monday night before crashing a stolen car into a wall outside a home.

Daniel Caleb Risch, 42, is suspected of evading police, possessing a stolen vehicle, driving on a suspended license and probation violation, Ukiah police said Tuesday.

His probation stemmed from a car theft investigation in Sonoma County, officials added.

He was being treated Tuesday at an unspecified medical facility for major injuries he suffered in the crash.

The incident began just before 10 p.m. when authorities learned of a driver revving his engine and honking his horn east of the city in the unincorporated Vichy Springs area.

A witness provided dispatchers with a license plate identifying the vehicle as a 2007 Honda Accord that was reported stolen out of Santa Rosa.

A police officer later spotted the car heading west in the 700 block of East Perkins Street in Ukiah.

The police officer chased Risch, who drove 80 mph in an area with a 30-mph speed limit and did not stop at intersections on Perkins, police said.

The chase entered downtown Ukiah and the officer slowed down as a precaution after the suspect entered a residential area at speeds of 90 to 100 mph, police said.

The suspect, authorities added, crashed into a concrete retaining wall, as well as a parked vehicle outside a home at West Perkins Street and Highland Avenue.

No one inside the home was injured, police said, adding that the home sustained moderate damage.

