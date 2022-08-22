Ukiah toddler death: Brother’s living with godparent, mom says

A 2-year-old boy is now living with his godmother after he was discovered earlier this month near the Ukiah railroad tracks where his 13-month-old brother died, their mother said.

Sally Arellano wouldn’t disclose exactly where the boy, Uriah, is living, but she is allowed to see him every Wednesday under conditions imposed by child protective services.

“He’s close by and in a good foster home. I’ll say very good things about where he’s at. I’m comfortable where he’s at,” Arellano, a 36-year-old Covelo resident, told The Press Democrat on Thursday.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said it was his understanding child protective services was involved in the child’s placement, but referred questions to the agency.

Representatives from Mendocino County Child Protective Services did not return calls for comment.

Nearly three weeks have passed since Uriah was discovered Aug. 3 near the 300 block of Brush Street, not far from where authorities also found the body of his younger brother, Kekoa Arellano.

Edward Two Feathers Steele, a 32-year-old Ukiah man, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the younger child’s death and the abandonment of both boys, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Arrested on Aug. 4, Steele’s court proceedings have stalled on two occasions because he refused to cooperate and appear on camera for arraignment.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse in Ukiah.

Kekoa’s autopsy results are pending and investigators haven’t said why he and Uriah were left near Brush Street.

Argument leaves children with defendant

Arellano is still recovering from the loss of her son, who ended up in Steele’s care following her arrest early Aug. 2.

She’s known Steele since he was 15 years old, she said, but they began dating in February.

Court records show Steele has a history of arrests.

He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail after violating parole in February. He was released Aug. 1 on an agreement he would immediately enter the Ukiah Recovery Center, a residential drug treatment facility.

That’s the day he showed up on Arellano’s doorstep, she said.

Later that day, a family friend was watching the boys at a Motel 6 on North Street in Ukiah. The three had all tested positive for COVID-19, Arellano said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she and Steele got into an argument just after 2 a.m. Aug. 2 outside a business in the 1700 block of North State Street.

The argument, Arellano said, developed after Steele wanted to do drugs that morning.

“He wanted to take off and go do whatever and I didn’t want him to do that because he just got out (of jail),” she said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Arellano on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery. Arellano told The Press Democrat that Steele claimed she slapped him, but there are no court records showing charges have been filed against her.

Previously, Van Patten reportedly said deputies were advised that a babysitter was with the boys and child protective services would have been called if the children were present during the arrest and showed signs of child abuse or neglect.

Arellano entrusted Steele to take care of her boys.

“I expected him to (watch them). I assumed he would be good with my kids like how he always was,” she said.

Mishaps prevent release

Arellano was taken to the Mendocino County jail, where a series of mishaps kept her in custody and away from her children for 24 hours, she said.

Since both her children had tested positive for COVID-19, she was quarantined in a detention cell for people under the influence of alcohol. She was later mistaken by detention officers as being drunk and placed on a hold that prevented her release, Arellano said.

She also tried to contact Aladdin Bail Bonds in Ukiah, in an attempt to bond out of custody, but phone lines weren’t operating and she could not reach an agent, she added.

Aladdin Bail Bonds staff confirmed Friday their office had phone issues earlier this month.

Late Friday afternoon, questions about the drunk hold were referred to a corrections captain, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

Arellano abruptly ended her interview with The Press Democrat before she could elaborate on what happened after she was released from jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she reported around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 her children were missing.

Just before 4 p.m., a passerby found Uriah, who was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Kekoa was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele was identified as a person of interest and members of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians reported at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 he’d been spotted on the Hopland Rancheria reservation.

He was detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder. Steele is in custody without bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.