Ukiah traffic stop leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine

A traffic stop in Ukiah last week ended in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl and the arrest of a man suspected of drug trafficking, police said.

The arrest happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, after police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on South State Street, the Ukiah Police Department said in a news release.

The driver, Jesse Lucas, 37, of Ukiah, initially gave a false name, but police identified him and found he was wanted on three misdemeanor warrants, police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found 110.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 20.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, which was not tested because of the risk to police in doing so, said Lt. Andy Phillips.

Lucas told police the substances belonged to him.

The suspected drugs “were packaged in such a way that lead officers to believe they were possessed by Lucas for sale,” the department said.

Police also found “a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine” in the vehicle. One of the two passengers, Nicole Sanderson, 27, of Laytonville, told police that the pipe was hers.

Sanderson was issued a citation to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released.

Lucas was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on six charges, including possession and transportation of drugs, falsely identifying himself to police, and failures to appear in court. His bail was set at $22,000.

