Ukiah woman dies after ATV rollover on trail in Mendocino County

A Ukiah woman is dead after an ATV carrying her and two others rolled over on a narrow trail in Mendocino County, a fire official said Sunday.

The trio was riding the ATV Saturday evening on private property in the McNab Ranch area when the vehicle overturned near the 4300 block of Young Creek Road in Ukiah, said Tom Fletcher, Hopland Fire Protection District apparatus engineer.

Hopland fire crews, along with first responders from other agencies, were dispatched at about 5:10 p.m. to the crash site.

As the ATV was tipping, the 54-year-old woman jumped out and attempted to stop the vehicle from tumbling but the ATV fell on her, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Quincy Cromer said in a news release issued Sunday.

The other two occupants got the woman, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, out from under the vehicle and to an ambulance. She died as crews were transporting her to a helicopter, Cromer said.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office after her next of kin have been notified.

The two other occupants did not suffer major injuries and were not hospitalized, Fletcher said.

The California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash and resulting death.

