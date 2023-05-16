A Ukiah woman who was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Mendocino County that also hospitalized the driver was identified Tuesday by authorities.

Christa Brodsky, 41, was the sole passenger in a Isuzu box truck headed east on State Route 128 about 12:50 a.m. Thursday when it traveled off the roadway and struck a tree near Navarro.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Timothy Marino, 43, suffered major injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

California Highway Patrol did not have an updated status on Marino as of Tuesday afternoon, officer Alex Kimball said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

