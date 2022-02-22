Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there.

They also warned of a global fallout from the crisis over Ukraine, which was evident Tuesday as oil prices rose, stock markets fell, and the U.K. slapped sanctions on Russian banks.

Here's a glance at the top things to know Tuesday about the conflict over Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe:

HAS RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE?

The White House is now calling Russia's troop deployments in eastern Ukraine an “invasion” after initially being hesitant to use the term. Around the world, leaders condemned Putin and prepared to hit his administration with sanctions.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser. He said “latest” was important. “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is under way.”

The Biden administration resisted initially calling the deployment of troops an invasion because the White House wanted to see what Russia was actually going to do, but that changed after assessing Russian troop movements, said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

U.K. officials, including U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, note that this is not only an invasion this week, but a second invasion by Russia.

“Russia has already invaded Ukraine. They did it in 2014, occupied illegally Crimea and Donbas. This is a further invasion of their sovereign territory. No one recognizes the legitimacy of the occupation and annexation of Crimea. Not even the Chinese have recognized that to date," Wallace said.

The White House issued an executive order Monday to prohibit U.S. investment and trade in the separatist regions. Additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday by the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND IN EASTERN UKRAINE?

Convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across the Ukraine's separatist-controlled territories late Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were Russian.

A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin late Monday did not say if Russian troops were on the move, and it cast his order as an effort to “maintain peace.”

Russian officials haven’t yet acknowledged any troop deployments to the rebel east, but Vladislav Brig, a member of the separatist local council in Donetsk, told reporters that Russian troops already had moved in, taking up positions in the region’s north and west.

The legislation expected to quickly sail through both houses of Russia's parliament Tuesday envisages military ties, including the possible establishment of Russian military bases in Ukraine's separatist regions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told U.K. lawmakers that Russian tanks were already in eastern Ukraine.

“Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers” have been spotted in the eastern Ukraine regions recognized by Putin, Johnson said.

He said that amounts to “a renewed invasion” of Ukraine. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has previously operated in eastern Ukraine.

WHAT IS UKRAINE"S RESPONSE?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to project calm, telling the country in an address overnight: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything.”

Protesters, some draped in Ukrainian flags, gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv. One held up a sign that read: “We choose Europe not Russia.”

GERMANY MOVES TO HALT GAS PIPELINE CERTIFICATION

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, as he slammed Putin's actions on Ukraine as a “serious break of international law.”

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won’t remain without consequences.”

Scholz said it is now “up to the international community to react to this one-sided, incomprehensible and unjustified action by the Russian president.

Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.