Ukraine says Russia forcibly relocates thousands from Mariupol. Here’s one dramatic account

RIGA, Latvia — The pro-Russian soldiers from the separatist-controlled area of Donbas arrived one day in mid-March.

“They just walked into our shelter and said that women and children must leave it,” recounted a young woman who had been hiding with her family in a suburb of the heavily shelled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “We asked if it was possible to stay at all, and they said no, that this is the order. We did not know where they were taking us.”

Most of the men were ordered to stay behind, including those with disabilities, she said. Only those few men who had to take care of big families with small children could leave. The soldiers moved a group of about 90 people to a local school, which still had some of its walls intact, and the next morning put them all on buses bound for an unknown destination.

The young woman and her family were among several thousand residents of Mariupol who Ukrainian officials estimate have been forcibly relocated to Russia through separatist-controlled republics in eastern Ukraine.

She described being taken to what the Russian army called a “filtration camp” — a vast military tent with rows of men in uniforms calling up civilians one by one. Each “temporarily displaced person,” as the soldiers referred to them, was photographed from all sides and fingerprinted. Then the Ukrainians were told to turn over their phones and passwords to another officer, who entered their data into his computer, including their phone contacts. The next step was interrogation.

Satellite images and videos verified by The Washington Post show that in recent weeks, Russian-backed forces have begun building a camp in Bezymenne in separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine.

“At all stages of the journey, we were treated like captives or some criminals. I felt like a sack of potatoes tossed around,” said the woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of safety concerns about a relative in Russia. “You have no will. How can you resist this? Even if you have a chance to escape, everything around is destroyed, and there is nowhere to hide.”

— — —

After the Russians started shelling her Mariupol suburb in the early days of the invasion, the young woman and her family took shelter in an underground bunker. When she emerged into the light for the first time after two weeks, she said, she could barely recognize the landscape of her town.

“There were just fallen trees, bricks and debris,” she said in an interview. “I watched a woman from my shelter die in front of me soon after because her heart couldn't take it.”

Everyone in her group had been determined to stay put until the fighting ended or they were evacuated by Ukrainian forces toward the inland city of Zaporizhzhia or elsewhere in the country. But with Russian forces besieging the strategic port city of Mariupol, food and water were quickly running out, and the shelling was growing more intense, curtailing the possibility of humanitarian aid reaching the area.

Her family turned to her grandfather, a former medic, for provisions, she recalled. He cooked whatever produce he could find on an open fire and brought it to them in the shelter by bicycle.

As days passed, more and more homes were destroyed. Russian soldiers gradually occupied the remaining buildings, until the Russians finally reached the shelter and delivered what relief workers say has become a repeated ultimatum.

“We are receiving reports that Russian soldiers tell people who come out of the shelters that there is absolutely no evacuation from Mariupol at all, this is your last chance, and so on,” said a volunteer with the Helping to Leave Fund, which addresses the needs of people relocated to Russia from Ukraine.

“People agree because they have nothing, no electricity, no food, no heat,” said the volunteer, whom The Post is not naming out of concern for their safety. “So people suffering from hunger have to evacuate just somewhere.”

— — —

As the young woman and others were bused away from her hometown, the drivers seemed to grow disoriented, repeatedly encountering destroyed roads and forced to change route, she said. Finally, after a long and convoluted trip, they arrived at the “filtration camp” near the town of Novoazovsk at the Russian border, which in peaceful times is less than an hour's drive from Mariupol.

When the soldiers questioned her, she said, they were interested in whether she had any relatives in the Ukrainian military or family who had stayed behind in Ukraine. They also wanted to know what she thought about the Mariupol authorities.

“Then they add you to three different databases and take you further, but they don't tell you where exactly they are leading you,” she recounted.