Ukraine's children went to summer camp in Russia. They haven't come back

IZYUM, Ukraine - The last time the parents saw their children, they were boarding buses to Russia - for summer camp near the beach.

It was Aug. 27, and after months enduring some of the worst conditions imaginable, families in this largely destroyed city, which had been occupied by Russian forces since March, had signed their kids up for camp in Gelendzhik, a Russian resort town on the Black Sea. They hoped the camp, advertised in Russian propaganda news outlets, would give their children a break from war and a semblance of normalcy.

Days later, Ukrainian forces unexpectedly stormed forward and retook control of Izyum and other occupied areas of the Kharkiv region. The surprise advance forced Russian troops and Ukrainian collaborators to flee, abandoning much of their equipment on their way out.

Residents of Izyum celebrated the successful counteroffensive, which reignited hopes that the tide of the war was turning in Ukraine's favor. But the advance also left the children who traveled to the camp in Russia stranded on the other side of a dangerous front line, with no clear way home.

The Washington Post met about a dozen parents from Izyum with children who are now stuck in Russia at the camp. The parents said some 200 children from several towns and villages in the Kharkiv region had traveled there in August and were supposed to return home by bus last week.

Most phone and internet service has been cut in Izyum, leaving the parents largely unable to contact their children directly as they now frantically seek ways to bring them back.

Many parents spoke on the condition of anonymity in this article, citing concerns it could harm their chances of safely retrieving their children. Others hoped speaking out would give them a better chance of bringing the children home.

Many also expressed worries that publicizing that their children went to camp in Russia could spark accusations their families collaborated with Russian forces.

"I only have one thing in my head: to get my kid back," said a woman whose 12-year-old son is at the camp. She said she last spoke to him directly more than 10 days ago.

It might be easy for those who did not survive the occupation in Izyum to claim that the families should have known better than to send their children to Russia, the parents said.

But they insisted that the decision was not a political one - and instead reflected only their wishes to allow their children some sense of normal childhood after they had survived shelling, slept in basements, washed themselves with snow and rain water, eaten meager rations and, in some cases, been wounded during the occupation.

Vera, 38, who spoke on condition that only her first name be used, sent her 15-year-old son, Dima, to the camp in hopes that it would help him recover physically and mentally from a cluster ammunition bombing.

Vera wept as she recalled how a bomb landed in a room where her son and his friend had been trying to hide from the attack, badly wounding them. The friend was evacuated for further medical treatment, and Dima stayed in Izyum, where doctors removed shrapnel from his limbs. But he never mentally recovered from the incident. "The kid was all stressed out," she said. "He's now afraid of every little noise or rattle."

Vera said she feared that her son and the other children could be mistreated in Russia because of their Ukrainian nationality. But when she briefly got a phone connection, she managed to video call Dima and saw "how tanned he was." He assured her no one was harassing them.

"They are really having a good rest there," she said. Still, "the kid wants to go back home."

" 'I shouldn't have gone,' " she recalled Dima saying in their last call.

On Monday, several mothers gathered at 10 a.m. on a corner in Izyum to brainstorm ideas about how to bring their children home. With no phone network, they are sharing information through neighbors, by word of mouth, which makes it difficult to organize themselves and ask volunteers or Ukrainian officials for help.

Some mothers have stood near Ukrainian troops' bases and connected to their Starlink networks to send messages to their children.

On Monday, the mothers compiled a list of the names and ages of 29 children from Izyum who they knew were still at the camp. Some parents have reportedly gone to try to retrieve their kids themselves. Others said they could not afford to make such a trip and that getting through Europe to Russia would require international passports, which they don't have.

Volodymyr Matsokyn, the deputy mayor of Izyum, who recently returned to the de-occupied city, said in a text message Tuesday that officials have a complete list of children at the camp and "are currently working on this issue together with state agencies."