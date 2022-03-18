In Sonoma, Ukrainian consul addresses his people’s right ‘to decently live and die when your time comes’

The city of Sonoma has been hosting regular Friday vigils since Russian troops invaded Ukraine three weeks ago. And so far the North Bay town has raised $13,000 in donations for Kaniv, its sister city in central Ukraine.

On Thursday, Sonoma took its highest-profile step yet to recognize a 35-year bond with Kaniv as Dmytro Kushneruk received a key to the city from Mayor Jack Ding, an engraved wine rest courtesy of California State Sen. Bill Dodd and several rounds of applause from an enthusiastic audience of about 300 people on the Sonoma Plaza.

The Ukrainian Consul General appreciated the reception.

“One thing is you got the support from the government,” Kushneruk said to reporters after his formal address. “And just another thing to get the support and to feel the support of people. … This is something very special about the people here in Sonoma, and in California, and probably in the United States that is not everywhere in the world.”

“Ukraine wants peace,” Kushneruk said. “But Ukrainians are strong and brave and ready to fight — for human rights, for freedoms, for the right to decently live and die when your time comes, not when somebody else decides you should die.”

Staff at Kushneruk’s consulate in San Francisco have been working “almost 24 hours a day,” he said, to provide assistance to Ukrainian Americans trying to get vulnerable relatives out of besieged cities, to find housing for refugees here and to connect willing donors to charitable organizations.

Numerous funds have been established to raise money for humanitarian needs as more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country and civilian casualties approach or surpass 1,000.

“Old ladies who managed to live through Second World War are again in the bomb shelters, like almost 80 years ago,” Kushneruk said. “So it’s awful.”

His office has fielded more than 2,000 calls from people offering to fight on the side of Ukraine, including some from Sonoma, the diplomat said.

Kushneruk said his nation’s priorities are clear: “The end of war, withdrawal of Russian troops, security guarantees, sovereign restoration of our territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country.”

More specifically, the Consul General wants to see a no-fly zone established over Ukraine, an aggressive measure the Joe Biden administration has so far declined.

Absent that, Kushneruk is pushing for a greater American contribution to land-based air defenses — “and that is starting to be done,” he said.

Beyond direct military confrontation, Kushneruk called for sustained economic sanctions, the flight of American companies from Russian markets, freezing of assets controlled by Russian government leaders and oligarchs, and a full embargo of Russian oil. He knows that last measure is a sore spot for U.S. consumers, who are facing record-high prices for gas.

“But peace is more important than income,” Kushneruk said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “Children’s lives, they are worth more than 50 cents or $1 rise in gas prices.”

On the plaza, people waved Ukrainian flags and held up signs of solidarity (or scorn for Russian President Vladimir Putin). Sunflowers were everywhere — some real, some ornamental, some illustrated.

Tarney Baldinger of Sonoma was among the more involved attendees. She wore traditional Ukrainian blouse and headwear, both acquired on one of her 20 or so trips to the country she has come to love. That association began when her daughter Evie went to Ukraine as an exchange student. In return, Baldinger hosted a teenager named Oksana. She now refers to that woman as her “Ukrainian daughter,” and to Oksana’s girl, Katya, as her “Ukrainian granddaughter.”

Baldinger gushed about Ukrainian culture.

“They’re extraordinarily openhearted, kind, calm, generous,” she said. “They compliment you until you’re blushing and want to run away. They give you flowers every chance they get, they invite you into their homes, they feed you. Just beautiful, beautiful people.”

Now Baldinger is gravely worried about some of them. Oksana reported that her best friend’s uncle had been in Kyiv, the capital, for a medical procedure. His whole family stayed home — mother, wife, two children, two grandchildren. A Russian rocket hit their house.

“There aren’t even bodies to be found,” Baldinger said.

Kushneruk has personal stories, too. His parents live in Odessa, along the Black Sea. The Russians have not yet begun shelling that city, but Putin has amassed 40 warships off the coast, the consul said, and Russian jets have attacked some military targets in the area.

Kushneruk is 39. It is easy for him to imagine taking up arms right now if he weren’t involved in Ukraine’s diplomatic mission.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Some of my friends who were in Kyiv, who were actually businessmen, just sent their families out of Ukraine, and they stayed. They just got the rifles, they got the bulletproof vests and they’re in these territorial defense units in Kyiv. Friends of mine, many and many of them.”

Despite the dire situation, Kushneruk said Ukrainians are growing more confident by the day that they can repel Putin’s forces. “We were kind of afraid in the first couple of days,” he said. “But we are not anymore.”

In fact, even as he raises funds, settles refugees and turns his concern to Russian shelling of schools, libraries and churches, the Consul General is looking ahead to a calmer time.

“I hope very soon, we will be able to come to Sonoma with our delegation from Kaniv, from our sister city, to discuss peaceful cooperation — economical, cultural, whatever,” Kushneruk said. “Because this war will be stopped, and Ukraine will win. I am sure it will be so.”

