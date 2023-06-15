Ukrainian government officials visit Sonoma County to discuss emergency management

Ukrainian delegates visited Sonoma County on Wednesday to speak with local law enforcement, firefighters and other officials about emergency management in an effort to help the Ukrainians on post-war recovery, officials said.

Six members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine attended a 2 1/2-hour meeting at the Emergency Operations Center as part of a two-week tour conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Other stops in the trip, which began June 5, included Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

Leaders from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, Sonoma County Fire District, Cal Fire, the county of Sonoma and the North Bay Community Emergency Response Team presented on different aspects of responding to emergencies, said Sam Wallis, community alert and warning manager for the Department of Emergency Management.

[En Español abajo] Today, Deputy Chief Ron Busch joined a group of emergency responders from war-torn Ukraine visiting... Posted by Sonoma County Fire District on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Sheriff’s Capt. Shawn Murphy presented on the evacuation process during disasters. Ron Busch, Sonoma County Fire District Deputy Chief of Operations, spoke about lessons learned while managing different emergencies.

“The Ukrainians were very receptive. They asked a lot of very engaging questions,” Wallis said. “They were asking a lot of questions about public information, about how we warn everybody, about how we do evacuations.”

The representatives also expressed interest in the neighborhood organizations focused on fire readiness that have popped up in recent years and how government organizations work with them, he said.

Part of the reason Sonoma County was chosen as a location for the tour was because of the region’s experience dealing with wildfire, particularly during the Tubbs Fire, Wallis said.

The county has hosted delegates about once a year from multiple countries. But trips were halted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallis said.

However, this trip was solely for representatives of Ukraine in order to help them restructure outdated Soviet-era emergency response systems and focus on post-war reconstruction efforts, according to a message sent from the Forest Service to the county.

Wallis said he believes that as climate change continues to impact the country and the world that these meetings with grow in importance. The Ukrainians shared they had been dealing with more large-scale wildfires than in the past.

“We feel we have an obligation to share the lessons that we have learned in Sonoma County with everybody, both within the United States and beyond,” he said. “The things we have been dealing with, everyone’s going to be dealing with in the near future, I think.”

Wallis said the conversation was a good experience, good chance to share ideas and was just a “positive thing all around.”

Before they left, the representatives gifted the county a bottle of alcohol ― believed to be vodka. Cal Fire exchanged patches with the delegates and the Department of Emergency Management gave them a piece of Wine Country: one bottle each.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.