Ukrainians contemplate the once unthinkable: Losing the war with Russia

Could Ukraine lose this war?

For more than two years, as this country of 44 million people has fought off an all-out invasion by neighboring Russia, a spirit of stubborn optimism prevailed even amid the most frightening moments. Any notion of defeat was unthinkable, an almost taboo topic.

But now the question hovers, flitting in and out of view: What if?

The stalling of crucial American aid, a distinct dimming of the world spotlight, and simple war weariness are all exacting a heavy cost. On the front lines, exhausted Ukrainian troops are rationing ammunition as they fend off the latest Russian advances, and anxiety is mounting along with the military and civilian toll.

"Every day, we're dying," said Marta Tomakhiv, 33, standing in a sharp-edged shadow in Kyiv's main Independence Square, mourning a friend from her western Ukrainian hometown who was killed in battle days earlier in the east.

By and large, Ukrainians still believe they can hold out against a resurgent and powerful foe — if for no other reason, as nearly everyone here points out, than that they are in a fight for their lives.

"There's absolutely no choice — we know very well what they would do to us if they could," Artem Morhun, a 30-year-old lawyer on his way to work in downtown Kyiv, said of the invading Russian forces.

Few Ukrainians have forgotten the brutal atrocities carried out by occupying Russian troops in Kyiv's once-placid suburbs early in the war, or the wholesale destruction and mass death in still-captive cities such as Mariupol, in the country's southeast.

After months of military setbacks, however, many here wonder whether the long front lines that arc across Ukraine's south and east can hold, or even whether Russian troops could seize a major city.

Without a rapid infusion of aid, "it will be much harder for us to fight," said Andriy Borovyk, 38, who was having a coffee outdoors with a friend in the city center. "I think we could lose some territories, definitely."

Like many others here, he likened the attitude of some of Ukraine's allies to that of European leaders before World War II, as Adolf Hitler was coming to power.

"I think that Westerners are in a warm bath, as we say in Ukraine — like in 1939, they think it will never affect them," said Borovyk, who works for an anti-corruption nongovernmental organization. "But it will. History has a cycle."

A metropolis the size of Chicago, Kyiv bears the earmarks of any sophisticated European capital: stately architecture, craft breweries, ubiquitous electric scooters, colorful springtime blooms in spacious, well-tended parks. But beneath the bustle runs an undercurrent of dread.

Although Kyiv lies hundreds of miles from the battle zone, war's hallmarks are in plain view: a sea of fluttering blue-and-yellow flags commemorating fallen soldiers, QR codes plastered on posters for crowdfunding efforts to buy drones or other supplies for field units, men and women in camouflage uniforms kissing loved ones goodbye at train stations.

Even an open-air display of wrecked, rusting Russian military vehicles — installed early in the war as a morale booster in a square outside a landmark Kyiv monastery — is more likely these days to inspire a frisson of foreboding than a spurt of national pride.

In the war's heady early months, after Russian forces menaced Kyiv but then were forced to pull back, people flocked to the square to take selfies, and children played tag between the hulking wrecks. The display has been a frequent backdrop for visiting foreign dignitaries, including President Biden, who strolled the square last year.

For Marina Kozulina, a 50-something Kyiv woman walking her little black dog near a half-ruined tank, the military detritus in the square has become more a reminder of peril than triumph.

"Seeing this makes me nervous, to think about how close the Russians were to Kyiv, and if they could be again," she said. "I want us to win, but it's very difficult."

Even President Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedian who has tirelessly rallied compatriots since the invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, is taking an increasingly grim tone as cities across the country are pummeled nightly by relentless Russian drone and missile attacks.

"It is quite obvious that our existing air defense capabilities in Ukraine are not sufficient," he said in a recent nightly address. "And it is obvious to our partners."

More gloomy news from the battle zone came Saturday, as the head of Ukraine's military warned that conditions in the country's east had "significantly worsened" in recent days.

Writing on the messaging app Telegram, the military chief, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said warmer spring temperatures were drying up previously muddy terrain, allowing Russian forces to step up their assaults with tanks and other armored vehicles.