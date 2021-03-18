Unable to work and uninsured, Petaluma grocery worker recounts battle with COVID-19

Each weekday afternoon, Julie Smith does what most people do before heading into work.

She keeps a close eye on the clock, slips on appropriate clothes, and gathers anything she might need during the eight-hour shift to come: her apron and name tag, a tie for her hair, a few well-fitting face masks.

And, a nebulizer, in case she finds herself unable to breathe.

After COVID-19 ravaged her lungs last year and kept her debilitated for nearly seven months, Smith, a 59-year-old night manager at Petaluma’s Grocery Outlet, says it’s one of the few things she never leaves her house without.

“I take precautions every day. I wear my mask any time I leave my house, and I wash my hands constantly – to the point where they’re cracking and bleeding,” she said. “But it is what it is. I don’t want to bring it home, and I don’t want to get it again.”

While most businesses shuttered their doors last spring during the first few weeks of the shelter-in-place order, grocery stores remained open, offering a surreal display of daily life amid the pandemic.

Smith is among hundreds of grocery and food service workers in Sonoma County who found themselves thrust into the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, operating cash registers and restocking shelves as life convulsed. During those first few weeks of March, Smith watched as toilet paper flew off the shelves faster than it could be restocked. At her cashier stand, she rang up grocery hauls brimming with canned food and other non-perishables, oftentimes totaling hundreds of dollars.

As the county hunkered down, grocery aisles and produce sections became one of the few places where the drama and panic of those early days played out in public view. It also transformed one of the most familiar and mundane of activities – buying food – into a frightening experience for seniors and those most vulnerable to the respiratory illness.

For people like Smith, the “essential worker” label also forced a reckoning with heightened risk in a job that just doesn’t translate to a home office set-up.

Born and raised in Petaluma, Smith, a mother to four, is also one the nearly 30,000 Sonoma County residents who have contracted the disease since March 1, 2020.

What started as a high fever and fatigue in early April rapidly morphed into an agonizing battle for Smith, keeping her sequestered in her home and incapable of working until late November.

A former smoker, Smith suffers from asthma, and she says doctors have told her she’s close to developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. During the course of her battle with COVID-19, she endured six rounds of steroid treatments, four rounds of antibiotics and emptied four inhalers. She visited the emergency room twice, she said, but chose not to stay overnight because she was uninsured and feared she couldn’t afford to pay the hospital stay.

She applied for disability and unemployment, but the loss of income took its toll on her finances, she said. Her adult children stepped in to help pay the bills, and left bags of food on her front door step each week.

“The whole experience was like, I don’t ever want to get that sick again,” she said. “My family was my rock. If it wasn’t for their help, and my boss’s support – he would text me every week to check in – I don’t know what I would have done.”

She doesn’t know how she contracted the virus, and isn’t aware of contact she had at the time with anyone who had tested positive. In addition to her job at Grocery Outlet, she also worked as as an in-home support provider to two elderly residents, frequenting doctor’s offices and busy stores before she fell ill.

When she returned to work a few days before Thanksgiving, she could only manage four-hour shifts before going home and collapsing in her bed from exhaustion. And after months of not leaving her home, stepping back into the world amid the winter surge also proved difficult.

“Those first few days back, it was like walking into the Twilight Zone,” she said. “I was isolated for so long, and to go back and then see all these people, it was kind of weird. I had to ease myself into that, too.”

Although she’s now able to pull a full work week without feeling spent, there is still a lingering fear that she might contract COVID-19 again. Every so often, she’ll encounter a customer who downplays the virus, or see someone flouting mask regulations.

“I’ve had customers laugh it off, or say it’s just a cold. Some people have argued with me about wearing the mask to the point where I have to call security,” she said. “All I can think is, you have no clue. No clue.”

Looking back at her harrowing experience, Smith says she has learned to safeguard her health and wellbeing in a way that she didn’t before contracting COVID-19. Gone are the days of working two jobs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., she said, as is her 20-year career as an in-home care support worker.

While she eagerly awaits her turn to receive a vaccination, Smith remains vigilant every time she steps into work, and keeps her inhaler and nebulizer close by. She’s committed to not catching the coronavirus again, she said, and to continue healing.

“I can hardly wait for me and my daughter to go hiking again,” she said. “We would go all the time, either out to the coast, or we to Armstrong Woods. I can’t wait to go do that again.”

Three questions

Q: What was the moment when you realized the seriousness of the pandemic – that life would be very different moving forward?

A: “Sometime in the middle of the summer, I couldn’t even walk to my kitchen. That’s when I realized how sick I was. I thought, ‘Am I going to make it through this?’”

Q: What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

A: “I think it was when we first shut down, and nobody was supposed to be out in the streets at night, and everything felt so weird. It was like something you’d see in a movie.”

Q: Has anything good come out of the pandemic, something that you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

A: “My family, they were my rock. It made me realize how important family and your support system is. Before, I was working crazy hours, and it made me step back and think, you know, that’s not so important.”

