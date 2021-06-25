Unauthorized settlement creates stress test for Israel’s new government

JABAL SUBEIH, West Bank — When Israeli settlers took over a windswept hilltop in the West Bank last month, it became the latest of about 140 unauthorized settler outposts built there in recent decades. Aside from the Palestinian villagers who could no longer reach olive groves there, the encampment initially attracted little attention.

Since then, the rapidly expanding settlement, Evyatar, and the huge protests it has begun to attract, have become an early stress test for the fragile new Israeli government.

The settlement is illegal under Israeli law, and the Israeli army has ordered it razed, subject to the approval of the government.

If the new right-wing prime minister, Naftali Bennett, backs the settlers, he will alienate the leftist and Arab members of his coalition. If he permits them to be evicted, he will allow the Israeli right to paint him as a turncoat. An eviction could come as soon as Sunday, but could be delayed by legal proceedings.

“This is the test of Naftali Bennett,” said Yoav Kisch, a lawmaker in the opposition Likud party, as he toured the settlement Tuesday.

“If you are truly the prime minister and you actually have right-wing ideology in you, stop this wrong, twisted and fraudulent evacuation of Evyatar,” he added. “This is in your hands.”

Bennett’s dilemma embodies the tightrope his government is treading during its earliest days in office.

To win a parliamentary majority large enough to push his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, from power, Bennett and his centrist partner, Yair Lapid, assembled an ideologically incoherent alliance that ranges from leftists who oppose settlement expansion to hard-right politicians like Bennett who support building settlements across the occupied West Bank.

The bloc came together on a single issue — the need to remove Netanyahu — but governing has quickly proved harder work.

A man at the new synagogue in the Israeli settler outpost of Evyatar on Jabal Subeih in the West Bank, June 26, 2021. The outpost is illegal under Israeli law. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will anger one wing of his coalition if he evicts the settlers, and another if he lets them stay. (Amit Elkayam/The New York Times)

Before entering office, the leaders of the eight-party coalition promised to focus on policies that united them, such as infrastructure and the economy, and avoid third-rail issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

To some extent, the government has followed through on this pledge: Bennett and other government ministers presented a united front this week in their response to a sudden rise in coronavirus cases. They have moved quickly to strengthen ties with the Biden administration, filled dozens of vacant senior civil service positions, and agreed to begin an inquiry into a disaster at a religious site that killed 45 people in April.

But the Palestinian question and the 54-year occupation of the West Bank have already proved impossible to sever from the day-to-day business of running an Israeli government.

Bennett’s government is struggling to find a majority to extend a 2003 law that effectively bars granting citizenship to Palestinians who marry Israeli citizens. Under previous governments, the law has been extended each year without drama, but this year its extension is at risk because Arab and leftist members of the coalition oppose it.

That split has given Netanyahu’s party, Likud, an opportunity: Likud has withdrawn its support for the bill, despite having always supported it. By allowing it to fail, Likud hopes to embarrass Bennett by highlighting how his government is reliant on Arabs and leftists.

Netanyahu had previously laid another trap for the Bennett government, deciding in his last week in office to allow far-right activists to schedule a provocative march on the second day of Bennett’s tenure. Bennett’s government allowed the march to take place, setting off a furious response from leftist members of his coalition and testing the government’s unity.

Disagreements also loom over the question of improving housing rights for Palestinian citizens of Israel. And a discussion about allegations of apartheid in Israel, co-hosted by a leftist coalition member at the Israeli Parliament Tuesday, highlighted the vast gulf in ideologies within the government bloc.

“The opposition is sniffing around to find the issues that will embarrass the government and create cleavages within it,” said Tamar Hermann, a professor of political science at the Open University of Israel. “They are incessantly looking for a spoke to stick into its wheel.”

Planting a tree in the Israeli settler outpost of Evyatar on Jabal Subeih in the West Bank, June 26, 2021. The outpost is illegal under Israeli law. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will anger one wing of his coalition if he evicts the settlers, and another if he lets them stay. (Amit Elkayam/The New York Times)

One of the most pressing quandaries for the coalition is the settlement on Jabal Subeih, a hill near Nablus in the northern West Bank. Lapid, the foreign minister, wants to proceed with the eviction, while a member of Bennett’s party, Nir Orbach, visited the site Thursday to show solidarity with its residents.