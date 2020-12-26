'Unconstitutional and illegal': Dozens of maskless Bay Area Christmas carolers protest health order

A group of Christmas carolers in Napa decided to go rogue on Wednesday evening, using the holiday tradition as a form of protest against California's current stay-at-home order.

KTVU reports dozens of maskless North Bay residents gathered in front of the illuminated tree at Veterans Memorial Park to sing "Silent Night" and other festive songs as they passed out flyers urging the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Everything that's been inflicted upon us right now is unconstitutional and illegal," resident Francine Knittel told KTVU. "We have every right to be out here singing to the Lord, singing to Jesus, celebrating Christmas."

The regional stay-at-home order went into effect for Napa County residents on Dec. 17, instructing the public to stay home whenever possible and to avoid interacting with other households. The county reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Other Californians have taken to protesting the stay-at-home order in song as well. "Growing Pains" actor Kirk Cameron led a group of approximately 100 people in a caroling event at a mall parking lot in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday evening. And last Friday, a protest titled "Carols for Freedom" led a small crowd to sing Christmas carols outside of Newsom's Fair Oaks home, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Research from the CDC revealed early in the pandemic that the transfer of respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19 more readily.

"The actions we take now will dictate where we stand in two weeks," said Dr. Karen Relucio in a statement on the Napa County Health Department's website. "Our local ICU capacity is not only critical for COVID-19 patients, it can also mean the difference between life and death for our residents suffering from heart attacks, cancer, strokes or traumatic injuries. Your action to help stop this surge can help save lives."