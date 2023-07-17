Underground fire cuts power to hundreds in Santa Rosa

Hundreds of Santa Rosa workers and residents are without power Monday afternoon thanks to an underground vault fire due to a failed transformer that has caused a power outage, officials said.

The outage initially affected 140 Pacific Gas & Electric, Co. customers along North Dutton Avenue, between Jennings and College avenues, according to the utility’s outage map. As of 4:30 p.m., 16 customers’ power was restored.

Multiple commercial buildings and businesses in the area are affected, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Electricity went out just before 1:30 p.m. and restoration is expected at about 10 p.m. as crews work to replace the failed transformer, said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.

“Transformer failures can cause fires. Doesn’t always happen, but can,” he said. Transformers are outfit with fuses to detect high heat that should shut off, he added.

Further south, just west of Dutton Avenue,

