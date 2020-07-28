'Underserved and underfunded': Inside California's county hit hardest by COVID-19

In all of their 47 years of marriage, Pedro and Patricia Luera had never been apart. Even now, in sickness, they were together.

The couple had tested positive for COVID-19. They were feverish, weak and struggling to breathe.

On July 2, a day after his wife had been admitted, 68-year-old Pedro Luera walked into the emergency room of El Centro Regional Medical Center, one of two hospitals serving Imperial County, a rural and impoverished region of about 180,000 people.

A surge in COVID-19 cases had put a strain on the hospital. It was running out of ventilators and intensive care unit beds almost every day, forcing it to send patients to other hospitals.

Soon, the Lueras would be at Paradise Valley Hospital in San Diego County, hooked up to breathing machines.

Before his father was sedated and intubated, Luera's son, Pedro Jr., exhorted his father to hang tough.

"You're strong. There's still a lot of things you need to do," he told him. "You're going to come out of this. Be strong."

His father croaked out: "I'm going to fight."

The pandemic has brought an unprecedented level of hardship for residents in a county where the coronavirus hardly feels like an abstraction. The high infection rates can make it feel like nearly everyone knows or knows of somebody who has contracted COVID-19 or died from it.

As most of California begins a second shutdown over the pandemic, no place has been hit as hard as Imperial County.

In the last two weeks, the county has averaged 688.1 infections per 100,000 people, compared with Los Angeles County's 400.3. Its mortality rate is the highest in the state, averaging 25.5 deaths per 100,000 people — four times greater than L.A. County's.

Imperial County was already at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.

For years, the county led the state with the , high-risk factors that make people susceptible to catching COVID-19 and become severely ill or die.

"When you have a population with those preexisting conditions and you throw COVID-19 on top of it, you have a problem," said Thomas Henderson, executive director of the Imperial County Medical Society.

Health experts say other factors contributed to the spread of the disease. The county lacked contact tracers. COVID-19 stigma led some residents not to alert others of their infection. Gatherings were also problematic as were residents traveling to and from neighboring counties, including those in Arizona.

The county's two hospitals — El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District — became so overwhelmed by the surge of cases that they were forced to move more than 500 patients to other California hospitals.

Two weeks ago, when El Centro Regional Medical Center ran out of ICU beds, Chief Executive Adolphe Edward said: "It's horrible. I feel helpless."

The pandemic also hit a region that was still struggling to recover from the . Even with a pandemic affecting many counties, its unemployment rate remains the highest in the state, according to the Employment Development Department.

Early in July, on a hot morning in Calexico, Manuel Espinoso, 65, waited for work near a doughnut shop. The irrigation installer, who lives in Mexicali, Mexico, had gone a week without work. Agricultural jobs were drying up in the area because of the pandemic, he said.

In a good week, he could earn about $300 to help take care of his family. But lately, he hasn't found any work, even as some job seekers in Mexico refuse to cross the border because they are afraid of becoming infected.

Espinoso has every reason to worry himself. In June, his 42-year-old daughter, the oldest of three, and her husband fell ill with COVID-19. She died.

"There wasn't much I could do," Espinoso said. "I worry more now about my other two daughters, and my wife. ... I don't want to infect her."

Even if he finds a much-needed job, he said the risks are high. Workers are often crammed together into vehicles as they go from one field to another. The situation isn't any better in Mexico, he said.

"There's a lot of infections over there," Espinoso said.

But he said he has no choice: He has to work.

"You got to work until you can't. You have to keep working," Espinoso said. "What can you do when you're doing it out of necessity?"

Nearby, Rudy Kim, 60, had just opened his discount store, Mi Manera.

He used a leaf blower to clean the sidewalk and turned on the radio to loudly play Spanish music for his mostly Latino clientele. A sign near the front read "No Mask, No Service."

Kim said he has lost a lot of business because of the pandemic. With a new shutdown bearing down, he feared he might need to shut his store for good.