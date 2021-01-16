Subscribe

California lawmakers uneasy as threats spur deployment of National Guard to state Capitol

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2021, 5:39PM
Assemblyman Jim Wood now walks a different path between his Sacramento apartment and work at the state Capitol, making sure he sticks to well-lit areas when he’s alone.

Outside his office window at the Capitol, Sen. Bill Dodd can see a California Highway Patrol cruiser parked at the east side entry — a new level of security that has given him pause.

And from her front porch, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry said she waves to the extra police patrols that now occur outside her rural Yolo County home after a recent string of death threats.

In the days after the deadly siege by a pro-Trump mob on the nation’s Capitol and amid warnings from the FBI that similar violence could play out at state sites leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, California’s lawmakers say they are confronting a new level of unease and insecurity as they go about their work in Sacramento and their lives beyond.

The concern was reflected in the extraordinary move Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to activate up to 1,000 California National Guard troops to secure the state Capitol and other “critical infrastructure” in the days ahead. The first troops were set to be in place by Saturday for a tense weekend clouded by the threat of violence.

A group calling itself “Let Freedom Ring,” headed by a former Republican candidate for Congress, wanted to hold a Sunday rally on the Capitol grounds, but was denied the requisite permit this week. Their request exceeded the number of people allowed under COVID-19 restrictions, and was turned down amid potential civil unrest this weekend, according to CHP spokesman Officer John Ortega.

On Thursday, a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence was erected around the perimeter of the Capitol grounds, where barricades remained from last summer following a pandemic protest and subsequent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

On Friday, dozens of CHP officers were on duty inside and outside of the Capitol building as part of the beefed up security, which included officers on bicycles and a bomb-sniffing dog, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“They’re prepared to respond to any incident,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, the Healdsburg Democrat who serves as the assistant majority leader in the Senate. “We will not be intimated. Despite the threat of armed protest at all 50 capitols, violence will not be tolerated, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Security briefings involving state and federal authorities, the governor’s office and leaders in the Legislature are being held daily, and lawmakers are being kept in the loop, officials said.

Dodd, a Napa Democrat, said he feels safe enough to keep working in Sacramento, but he recently accepted the offer of Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, who is sending deputies to lawmakers’ homes in the county on more frequent security checks since the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

For Dodd, that move coincided with the arrival of threatening letters, which he called “bizarre” and “cryptic,” and voice mails at his district office in Vacaville in the days after the insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

“Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it, as my mom would say,” Dodd said of the extra law enforcement patrols. “It’s just something at this time where you can’t be afraid to be too careful. We can shrug it off, but, at the same time, if this type of service protects me and my family, I’m grateful for it.”

President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time Wednesday by the House of Representatives, which accused him of inciting the assault on the Capitol. A police officer was killed in the scuffle with intruders, a second died by suicide in the days afterward and four of those who stormed the building died, including a San Diego woman shot by an officer as she sought to barge into a secured area.

Trump, who had riled up the crowd in a crosstown speech that day, has refused to accept any responsibility for the attack and has sought to distance himself from the violence.

“Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” he said in a prerecorded video released via the White House Twitter account on Wednesday, shortly after he was impeached. “There must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind.”

For state lawmakers, however, the damage was done and the dangers have not abated.

Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, who has worked from home through much of the pandemic, said she’s received repeated threats on her life in phone messages around Christmas and in more recent weeks from a constituent. The elderly man, who left the threats at her district offices, also threatened Rep. Mike Thompson, she said, leading to warnings and a search of the man’s home by federal and state investigators. He remains under close watch, said Aguiar-Curry, whose district includes Rohnert Park and parts of east Santa Rosa.

She received another concerning phone message this week: Thompson, the St. Helena Democrat who is the region’s senior lawmaker, texted her at 4 a.m. to encourage her to be careful amid the spate of FBI warnings about state capitols being targeted.

“I figure he probably knows more than I do. I was thankful to hear from him,” she said.

Right-wing protesters have touched off small skirmishes this week around the Capitol, with some confronting lawmakers during a Thursday budget hearing. On Jan. 6, the same day as the siege on the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people staged a pro-Trump rally in Sacramento. Twelve people were arrested for possessing or using an illegal tear gas weapon such as bear deterrent spray, including a 73-year-old Cloverdale woman, according to Sacramento police.

The FBI continues to monitor an “extensive amount” of threats and online posts about plans of armed protests at targeted sites in all 50 states leading up to Inauguration Day, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday in a security briefing for Vice President Mike Pence.

“We’re looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating the same kind of violence that we saw (Jan. 6),” Wray said. “Our posture is aggressive, and it’s going to stay that way through the inauguration.”

California lawmakers have been told to avoid the state Capitol altogether this weekend. Nearby businesses in Sacramento were boarding up their windows on Wednesday, Aguiar-Curry said.

“Isn’t it a shame we have to do this? This is not the America we all know. This is not the California we all know,” she said. “I’m just trying to be very cautious and see what next week brings us. You just don’t know if people are looking for soft spots, and those soft spots are people working at home. That’s why we’ll keep my guard up.”

Most California lawmakers enter and exit the Capitol through an underground parking lot, offering an added layer of protection. Each also has access to an additional security detail if they have elevated concerns or feel vulnerable to attack.

CHP representatives said their officers are "vigilant" about potential threats at the Capitol and that the agency coordinates with Sacramento police and the county sheriff’s department when extra help is needed.

Newsom did not wait for that call to come this week, summoning National Guard troops as authorities installed a raft of extra security measures. On Friday, pickup trucks hauling portable spotlight stations motored into the Capitol complex to erect lights around the perimeter, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“We’re taking important steps here in California in light of what we saw in our national’s Capitol just last week,” Newsom said Thursday. “Let me be clear: There will be no tolerance for violence. We will respond to any potential violent civil unrest leading up to or during the Inaugural, if required.”

Wood, a Santa Rosa Democrat, said he’s tried to maintain a lower profile than usual around Sacramento since the Jan. 6 riot.

“I’m maybe avoiding certain pathways in the park, just staying in lighted areas. I’m probably watching people a little more closely than I normally might,” he said.

He has not received any personal threats, but remains shaken by the increasingly polarized climate he’s encountered since Trump took office — and the militarized atmosphere that has enveloped his White House exit.

Wood, Dodd and McGuire said they still plan to be in Sacramento on Inauguration Day — a show of defiance against the extremist elements that have sought to disrupt both the peaceful transfer of power in Washington, D.C., and the routine work of government in Sacramento.

That work began in the Assembly on Monday with an extraordinary 51-6 vote in favor of a resolution denouncing the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and calling for Trump’s impeachment. The measure was put forward by Assemblyman Chad Mayes, the former Republican minority leader who was sidelined by the party before he left in 2019 and claimed reelection as an independent.

“I, like all of us watching last week, was horrified at what happened on the steps of our nation’s Capitol,” Mayes said on the Assembly floor. “I think the real question is ... is that the end of something or the beginning of something? It is our responsibility to go on record, to go on note on which side we stand. Do we stand for the Constitution, or do we stand for something else?”

Wood, a dentist by trade and centrist Democrat who calls Mayes a close friend, said he gladly co-authored the measure and supported its passage. But most of the Republican caucus in the Assembly sat out the vote, another sign of the entrenched partisan divide that extends from Washington, D.C. to Sacramento.

“Sadly, things have devolved to the point that the other party is the enemy. No, we’re not the enemy. We just believe something different,” Wood said. “I may disagree with something one of my colleagues says, and I might even sit there and roll my eyes, but I’m not ever going to get in someone’s face, point my finger, or yell and scream at them. And we’re seeing that in Washington, D.C., and that’s really disappointing.

“Nobody wins all the time,” Wood said, “and that’s certainly the nature of the beast.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

