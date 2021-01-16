California lawmakers uneasy as threats spur deployment of National Guard to state Capitol

Assemblyman Jim Wood now walks a different path between his Sacramento apartment and work at the state Capitol, making sure he sticks to well-lit areas when he’s alone.

Outside his office window at the Capitol, Sen. Bill Dodd can see a California Highway Patrol cruiser parked at the east side entry — a new level of security that has given him pause.

And from her front porch, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry said she waves to the extra police patrols that now occur outside her rural Yolo County home after a recent string of death threats.

In the days after the deadly siege by a pro-Trump mob on the nation’s Capitol and amid warnings from the FBI that similar violence could play out at state sites leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, California’s lawmakers say they are confronting a new level of unease and insecurity as they go about their work in Sacramento and their lives beyond.

The concern was reflected in the extraordinary move Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to activate up to 1,000 California National Guard troops to secure the state Capitol and other “critical infrastructure” in the days ahead. The first troops were set to be in place by Saturday for a tense weekend clouded by the threat of violence.

A group calling itself “Let Freedom Ring,” headed by a former Republican candidate for Congress, wanted to hold a Sunday rally on the Capitol grounds, but was denied the requisite permit this week. Their request exceeded the number of people allowed under COVID-19 restrictions, and was turned down amid potential civil unrest this weekend, according to CHP spokesman Officer John Ortega.

On Thursday, a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence was erected around the perimeter of the Capitol grounds, where barricades remained from last summer following a pandemic protest and subsequent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

On Friday, dozens of CHP officers were on duty inside and outside of the Capitol building as part of the beefed up security, which included officers on bicycles and a bomb-sniffing dog, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“They’re prepared to respond to any incident,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, the Healdsburg Democrat who serves as the assistant majority leader in the Senate. “We will not be intimated. Despite the threat of armed protest at all 50 capitols, violence will not be tolerated, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Security briefings involving state and federal authorities, the governor’s office and leaders in the Legislature are being held daily, and lawmakers are being kept in the loop, officials said.

Dodd, a Napa Democrat, said he feels safe enough to keep working in Sacramento, but he recently accepted the offer of Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, who is sending deputies to lawmakers’ homes in the county on more frequent security checks since the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

For Dodd, that move coincided with the arrival of threatening letters, which he called “bizarre” and “cryptic,” and voice mails at his district office in Vacaville in the days after the insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

“Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it, as my mom would say,” Dodd said of the extra law enforcement patrols. “It’s just something at this time where you can’t be afraid to be too careful. We can shrug it off, but, at the same time, if this type of service protects me and my family, I’m grateful for it.”

President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time Wednesday by the House of Representatives, which accused him of inciting the assault on the Capitol. A police officer was killed in the scuffle with intruders, a second died by suicide in the days afterward and four of those who stormed the building died, including a San Diego woman shot by an officer as she sought to barge into a secured area.

Trump, who had riled up the crowd in a crosstown speech that day, has refused to accept any responsibility for the attack and has sought to distance himself from the violence.

“Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” he said in a prerecorded video released via the White House Twitter account on Wednesday, shortly after he was impeached. “There must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind.”

For state lawmakers, however, the damage was done and the dangers have not abated.

Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, who has worked from home through much of the pandemic, said she’s received repeated threats on her life in phone messages around Christmas and in more recent weeks from a constituent. The elderly man, who left the threats at her district offices, also threatened Rep. Mike Thompson, she said, leading to warnings and a search of the man’s home by federal and state investigators. He remains under close watch, said Aguiar-Curry, whose district includes Rohnert Park and parts of east Santa Rosa.