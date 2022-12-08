Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove

After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them.

If you're heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you'll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees.

That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly.

The Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove is one of five in the state that routinely records 10,000 or more of the butterflies in residence. But what makes this Central Coast destination special, even among other monarch sanctuaries in the region, is that it's both geographically and climate-wise the "perfect spot to view the end of a multi-generational monarch life cycle," said Mallory Claassen, a California State Parks interpreter who has monitored the butterflies at the Pismo sanctuary for the past 11 years.

"Essentially it starts and ends here," she told SFGATE on a recent morning visit to view the monarchs. "This generation you see here is what we call a super-generation. They live for about eight or nine months and they're the ones who will travel in the early spring, sometimes thousands of miles in search of milkweed.

"The males will mate and die and the females will lay their eggs."

Starting now through March, the super generation of monarch will leave the Pismo grove to spawn. They will travel as far as 3,000 miles away into the heart of Mexico. Once at their destination, their bodies will release a hormone when it's time to mate and eventually die. Then it's a four- or five-generation cycle of butterfly life — hatch, live two to six weeks, lay eggs and die (repeat) — as they make their journey north.

The generation of butterfly that finally arrives back at the grove is the next super generation, and the process repeats itself once more.

"We come every year, and I wouldn't miss it for anything," Newport Beach resident Paul Malkemus told SFGATE. Like many in attendance, Malkemus was busy toting his cameras around the sanctuary during the early and mid-morning, positioning himself just right in an effort to get a glimpse of the butterflies, which open up their wings when the sun hits them.

"There's nothing like the monarchs," he said, "and when you see them open up, in a cluster, it's the most spectacular view on this Earth."

Once at the sanctuary, it takes a while to spot the monarchs in the eucalyptus. On first blush, the large committees of hundreds of butterflies, which hang from the branches in groups known as clusters, appear to be dead leaves.

Wings closed and bodies still, the butterflies are brown and dreary, camouflaged. But once they unfurl the signature orange and black markings, the flash of color is "a once in a lifetime experience," Malkemus said. "I'm sure some folks might not understand waiting around all morning just to see two seconds of butterflies flying. But believe me — it's worth it."

Although he was thrilled to be at the grove, Malkemus said that he is concerned that recent inconsistent monarch counts in this grove — and elsewhere — portend an uncertain future for the butterflies.

He's not alone. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classified the butterfly as a threatened species in July. Western monarch populations are showing signs of catastrophic collapse as the trees and plants they need to survive have continued to be decimated by logging, deforestation, agriculture (pesticides and herbicides), development and climate change, according to the studies of more than 100 scientists and experts.

"It's been so sad to watch their numbers decline so much, so anything that might help them makes me happy, and I think that this designation might help them," Karen Oberhauser, a conservation biologist at the University of Wisconsin, told the New York Times. "Although it's sad that they need that help, that they've reached the point where this designation is warranted."

The population decrease is staggering. From the 1980s to 2021, the number of Western monarchs has declined by 99.9%.

"The western population is at greatest risk of extinction, having declined ... from as many as 10 million to 1,914 butterflies between the 1980s and 2021," the IUCN said in a statement. "The larger eastern population also shrunk by 84% from 1996 to 2014."

"Concern remains as to whether enough butterflies survive to maintain the populations and prevent extinction," the IUCN concluded.

The count of western monarchs hit an all-time low in 2020, with a population of less than 2,000.

"We made a little bit of a comeback last year and this year, but it has looked grim in the recent past," Amber Clark, an environmental scientist who has tracked the butterfly population since 2006, told SFGATE. "This year our biggest [count] is 24,000 and that's kind of a miracle.

"It's something we can't explain."

Word has traveled fast among the butterfly-observing community that the monarchs are back in Pismo Beach. On early mornings, when the weather is just right — sunny and between 60 and 65 degrees is when the monarchs are most likely to spread their wings — crowds gather hoping to glimpse a miracle of nature that may or may not be around forever.

"I'm here with my mom," Brianna Heng told SFGATE. "We make a day trip this time of year and the count is high, so we're grateful."

Heng glances over her shoulder at her mother, Kristina, who as if on cue removed a 2-foot telephoto lens out of its protective case.

"Oh wow, she's putting on the big one," Heng said, politely excusing herself. "I think something's about to go down."