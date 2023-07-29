Unhappy with right-wing leaders, some Israelis hatch escape plans

TEL AVIV, Israel — Naama Levin and her partner had always dreamed about taking a break from Israel and going on an extended vacation abroad. But they did not start making concrete plans until late last year, when Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power and formed a coalition with extreme right-wing and religiously conservative partners.

“We didn’t have the nerve to make the move; we had to muster it,” said Levin, 46, who has two young children and has lived in Tel Aviv for most of her adult life. “Bibi definitely helped us,” she added, referring to the prime minister, Netanyahu, by a nickname.

In recent months, Netanyahu has put an ultranationalist who has been convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism in charge of national security, taken steps to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank and initiated an overhaul of the judicial system, angering secular Israeli Jews like Levin and setting off months of protests across the country.

Since Levin and her family arrived on the lush tropical island of Ko Pha Ngan in Thailand about a week ago, the situation in Israel has only gotten worse, from her perspective. Netanyahu’s governing coalition passed a contentious law this week that weakens the power of the Supreme Court to serve as a check on the government.

“Now I don’t know if we’ll go back,” Levin said in a phone interview, adding that her partner can work remotely from anywhere in the world. “I don’t want to be part of it anymore.”

They do not know where they will eventually end up, but would like it to be somewhere closer to Israel because they have family there.

The passage of the new law was the last straw for some Israelis, who have been struggling with a high cost of living and underfunded schools. Hundreds of thousands have demonstrated against the legislation for over six months, saying the proposed changes would effectively end the independence of the judiciary and put civil rights in danger.

Some say they have started hatching escape plans, transferring money abroad and applying for other passports if they are eligible for them — including German ones that descendants of Holocaust survivors can seek — even as the protest movement strengthens its commitment to keep the pressure on the government.

Several WhatsApp groups for professionals who want to emigrate have sprung up this week, including one called “Physician Relocation” that has gathered thousands of members.

Businesses that help relocate corporations and families have seen a sharp uptick in demand in recent days, according to Shay Obazanek, a manager for Ocean Group, a company that helps people and companies moving to and from Israel. Financial advisers say they are being flooded with questions about how to move assets overseas and how to establish bank accounts abroad.

Ilan Viskin, a financial consultant, said he had helped private individuals transfer large sums of money to Europe and the United States from Israel in recent months. He said he had sold his apartment in the greater Tel Aviv area, and converted half of the proceeds into dollars.

“I have quite a lot of friends who recently bought houses and apartments in Cyprus and Greece,” he said. “Everyone is playing with the idea — ‘Where could we go?’”

But there is also deep ambivalence. Israelis like Levin were raised on the Zionist dream of a Jewish democratic state.

They fought for it, often literally, and they have mixed feelings about abandoning it, especially in the middle of what they see as a battle for its soul. There is a stigma attached to leaving Israel: While people who immigrate to Israel are called “olim,” which means “moving up,” people who leave are called “yordim” — people who move down.

And even though many people in Israel say they feel deeply betrayed by their government, they also are deeply attached to their country and its language, music, food, and, perhaps most important, its sense of intimacy and community. Many who are considering emigrating say they want to take their friends with them.

That desire motivated an entrepreneur, Yosi Taguri, to start Noah’s Ark 2.0, an initiative to create communities “that will preserve the thing called Israeli” outside the country. The group is open to anyone who identifies as Israeli and shares its liberal values, including those who identify as orthodox, Druse or Arab citizens of Israel. Some 1,500 families have already expressed interest, said Taguri, 49, who lives in the greater Tel Aviv area.

“The idea is to plant a stake for an Israeli community with all her different shades and colors, to live according to the values that we were raised on,” Taguri said. Ultimately, he said, “The aim is to return to Israel at some point — we have no other country.”