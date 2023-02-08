United Airlines flight returns to San Diego after laptop catches fire

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday after a laptop's external battery caught fire, leaving four people with smoke-related injuries, officials said.|
LYNDSAY WINKLEY
SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE
February 7, 2023, 4:49PM

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday after a laptop's external battery caught fire, leaving four people with smoke-related injuries, officials said.

United Airlines Flight 2664 took off for Newark, New Jersey, shortly after 7:05 a.m. but had to turn around after the battery ignited, fire and federal officials said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the flight crew prevented the fire from spreading by putting the battery pack into a fire bag.

The plane landed safely at the airport around 7:50 a.m., and fire crews assessed passengers and crew members. Four people were taken to a hospital — two more declined to be transported, fire officials said.

