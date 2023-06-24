Standing at Old Courthouse Square on Saturday morning, Chantavy Tornado fired up a crowd of about 100 marchers that had gathered in support of the local LGBTQ+ community.

“Hey hey, ho ho, bigotry has got to go,” she chanted as those around her echoed her words in unison, waving multicolored flags and holding handmade signs.

Tornado and the others were part of the Pride Solidarity March organized in Santa Rosa in response to recent anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda plastered across downtown businesses and local protests of drag story hours across Sonoma County libraries.

The event capped the monthslong Pride celebrations and provided members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies an opportunity to unite in solidarity and in support of gay rights.

It drew people of all ages and a couple of dogs to Juilliard Park, where participants began their 1.5-mile trek around 11 a.m. to Brew Coffee and Beer House on Healdsburg Avenue.

Organizer Leslie Graves said she sought to bring people together after learning of the vandalism.

Flyers touting “Happy Proud Month” and promoting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric were found on several queer-owned businesses and businesses that support the LBGTQ+ community on June 12.

Links on the flyers appeared to tie back to a group affiliated with the Bay Area Proud Boys, a local chapter of the far-right, extremist organization that emerged nationwide in 2016.

One of the locations targeted, the Santa Rosa Junior College Queer Resource Center, took to social media to ask community members to rise up against what Graves described as “acts of hate,” and she jumped to action.

“They said it was time for allies to step up and I felt like they were talking to me,” she said. “I felt like there needed to be a response to show visible support for the local LGBTQIA+ community and to show that Sonoma County’s got pride.”

Along their path, participants stopped at the Astro motel and True Till Death Tattoo, two of the businesses vandalized, and at the Sonoma County Library’s central branch.

Drivers honked and cheered in support of the group as they walked down Santa Rosa Avenue to Old Courthouse Square and then looped around Fourth Street before making their way down Mendocino Avenue toward the coffee shop, where they celebrated with music and food.

Graves and participants had prepared for possible counterprotesters along the route but none appeared.

Jack Wroten, 16, one of the marchers, said he joined in solidarity with other queer community members and to “celebrate my pride.”

Wroten said it’s important to show that love is stronger than hate, especially in today’s political climate where LGBTQ+ and trans rights are increasingly under attack nationwide.

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country this year, and more than 70 have been signed into law, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

For Tornado, who on Saturday was one of the loudest voices in the march, attending the event was an opportunity to show other young, queer people of color that they are supported and that they shouldn’t be scared of being themselves.

Tornado, 34, who is Khmer, said the intersection of culture and gender identity is often overlooked in conversations about gay rights but queer people of color experience heightened levels of discrimination.

She has strived to insert herself into spaces that are open and diverse and wants to create similar safe spaces for others in the community, in part through her work with the Love and Light grassroots group she founded.

Having that sense of belonging and community is crucial, especially amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric nationwide, Tornado said.

“I want our youth to understand we’re out here and we don’t need to hide,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.