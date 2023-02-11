University investigated Idaho murder suspect’s behavior around time of killings

The doctoral student charged with murdering four University of Idaho undergraduates displayed such troubling behavior in the weeks around the killings that the university investigated his conduct around women, counseled him over a verbal altercation with a professor and ultimately fired him from his job as a teaching assistant, according to interviews and a university record.

Less than two weeks before the killings in November, the doctoral student, Bryan Kohberger, was called to a meeting with faculty members to discuss growing concerns about his behavior. The meeting was part of a series of discussions over Kohberger’s conduct during his criminology studies at Washington State University, which lies about 7 miles west of the University of Idaho.

The faculty’s concerns culminated in the criminal justice department’s unusual decision to terminate Kohberger from his teaching assistant role in December, shortly before his arrest. The faculty made the decision at the department’s end-of-year meeting, during which professors were also told some female students reported Kohberger had made them feel uncomfortable. In one of those instances, Kohberger was accused of following a female student to her car.

Kohberger began having troubles about a month into the fall semester, his first at Washington State. He had an “altercation” Sept. 23 with John Snyder, the WSU professor he was assisting.

Then, on Nov. 2, department leaders met with Kohberger to discuss an improvement plan. Eleven days later, the four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death overnight in a home just off campus in Moscow, Idaho.

In the termination document, officials described a second “altercation” Kohberger had with the professor after the killings, on Dec. 9. Later that month, the department decided to remove him from his position as a teaching assistant.

Kohberger is being held in jail after being charged with four counts of murder; he has said through a lawyer that he looks forward to being exonerated.

The Idaho students found stabbed to death are Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

Authorities cited DNA that appeared to link Kohberger to a knife sheath found at the crime scene, video showing a white car in the neighborhood of the crime scene that resembled Kohberger’s car, and phone records indicating that Kohberger’s phone disconnected from the cell network during those key early-morning hours.

A judge has scheduled a June preliminary hearing.