University of California issues mandatory flu vaccine order for students and staff

The University of California has issued an executive order requiring all students, staff and faulty to receive their flu vaccinations on or before Nov. 19.

The 10-campus university is allowing people to opt out of the vaccine by Nov. 19 as well. Anyone opting out must wear face masks on campus through the end of the flu season even if COVID-19 requirements are relaxed by the respective county or university system.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the potential confluence of infections from COVID-19 and influenza poses a threat to the health and safety of the UC community and the public at large," officials said in a UCnet article.

The new policy, issued last Friday, is only applicable to those who are studying or working at a UC campus or facility and not to those attending online.

With both the influenza and COVID-19 circulating at the same time, vaccination against both viruses will help reduce the risk of hospitalization by 37% and also reduces the severity of illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of California has more than 280,000 students and 227,000 faculty and staff at 10 campuses, five medical centers and three national laboratories.

The university system was one of many across the nation to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus on college campuses. The university system allowed for medical exemptions, as well as accommodations based on disability, religious beliefs or deferrals for those who are pregnant.