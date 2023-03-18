University to pay $14 million after a wrestler’s heat stroke death

A Kentucky university has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a student wrestler who died of heat stroke after a practice in August 2020.

Grant Brace, 20, a wrestler at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, about 100 miles south of Lexington, died a few hours after he begged for water during practice, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

A lawyer for Brace’s parents, Kyle and Jacqueline Brace, and his sister, Kaylee Wagnon, said that they were “relieved and very satisfied” that the university had been held accountable in civil court.

The university said in a statement that it believed it could defend itself against the claims made in the family’s lawsuit but wanted to avoid a “long, difficult and costly” court process.

Brace was from Louisville, Tennessee, and was majoring in business administration, the school said.

His family’s lawsuit said that doctors had prescribed Adderall to Brace to treat his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy and had said that while using the drug, it was critical that he stay hydrated.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the school’s wrestling team started practice by running on a track, then were told to sprint up and down “punishment hill,” a steep incline, seven times, according to the suit.

During the sprints, Brace stopped and said he was exhausted. A coach, Jordan Countryman, responded by saying he was kicked off the team and should return to the wrestling room, the suit said.

Brace started to sprint again but then said he could not continue.

Countryman is no longer a coach at the university, and he and his lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

In the wrestling room after practice, Brace “laid on the wrestling mat begging for water,” the suit said.

The coaches yelled at students who tried to help him, and as Brace’s mental health deteriorated, which is a symptom of heat stroke, the coaches told him to leave the wrestling room, according to the suit.

He searched for help outside but collapsed and was found dead on the campus at least 45 minutes after he had left the room, the suit said.

“He was found with his hands clasping into the grass and soil,” the suit said.