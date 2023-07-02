Unofficially, it was hot

Temperatures soared around Sonoma County on Saturday — except at the coast, where it was, well, not hot.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said that official climate stations with the full data sets required to know with certainty whether records had been set hadn’t yet reported their temperature readings. As a result, he said, it was not possible to say whether new heat records were officially set Saturday.

But a survey of unofficial temperature readings reported to the weather service do tell a story of their own, Mehle said, providing confirmation, if needed, that it got “toasty.“

At the Sonoma County Airport, the unofficial reported high was 100 degrees. The official high was in 1972, when the record was set at 101 degrees, Mehle said.

Elsewhere in Santa Rosa, an unofficial station near the fire department headquarters on Sonoma Avenue reported a high of 103 degrees.

At the north end of the county, in Cloverdale, an unofficial high of 104 was reported Saturday. The official record was set there in 1972 as well, at 110 degrees, Mehle said.

Meanwhile, at the Sonoma Coast, in Bodega Bay, the reported high on Saturday was a balmy 57 degrees.

At Petaluma Airport on Saturday, the reported high was 97 degrees while Healdsburg hit 103. Mehle said. Monte Rio saw an unofficial high of 94, according to the weather service.

The high in the city of Sonoma on Saturday was reported at 100.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is some dangerous heat, that’s why we have heat advisories out,” sid Mehle. “But historically we’ve had bigger heat waves and some bigger, more notable heat events.”

He added: “What’s going to make this weekend’s heat stand out is that we’ve been so cold. We had a relatively cool spring and we haven’t been able to experience the summertime heat and this our first taste of it.”

Sunday should see a cooling trend, Mehle said, with inland temperatures forecast to be in the low to mid-90s.

A high of 92 is forecast for Santa Rosa; 99 in Cloverdale; and 90 in Petaluma.

Monday, a high temperature of 92 is forecast for Cloverdale, while Santa Rosa is looking at 85 degrees.

