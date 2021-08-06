Unpaid caregivers: How America treats women caring for paralyzed partners

PORTLAND, Oregon - In the mornings, Jane Morgan puts on her ballet shoes and pliés to maintain her flexibility. She stretches her arms and neck to prevent injuries, then does push-ups to increase her stamina.

Morgan, 30, needs to stay strong for her boyfriend Conner Slevin, 31, who was paralyzed in a devastating accident at the beach early last year.

"I'm caregiving for the first time ever through a pandemic for Conner, who's now quadriplegic, yeah, it's been hard," Morgan said.

The pandemic year has exposed the cost of caregiving on a previously overlooked workforce, almost entirely made up of women, who work for little pay - or in some cases no pay.

Valerie Pitaluga prepares lunch for the family. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Sofia Valiente

Who gets paid to be a caregiver is complicated. Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies have different rules and requirements for paying family members, as do individual states - and in most states, married caregivers are not counted as workers.

Only eight state Medicaid programs allow married people to be paid caregivers to their partners. Eight additional states have private programs that allow spouses to be paid as caregivers.

But across much of the country, interabled couples, a relationship with one person who is disabled and one who is able-bodied, are placed in a terrible predicament: marriage or compensation for the grueling work of managing one of the most expensive medical conditions.

Morgan and Slevin had been dating for just over a year and were beginning to think about marriage in January 2020 during a trip to Puerto Escondido, Mexico, to attend a friend's wedding.

Slevin had asked Morgan's parents for their blessing a month earlier and was emailing with a designer to get an engagement ring made.

"I was going to come back and seal the deal," Slevin said with a laugh.

Three hours before the wedding, the pair were swimming in the ocean when they encountered a rogue wave.

Morgan dived under, but Slevin heard his neck break as the current pushed him under.

Morgan flipped her boyfriend onto his back and dragged him to shore.

Slevin was paralyzed from the neck down. He has since regained some function in his shoulders and arms.

Jane Morgan rides at the back of Conner Slevin's power wheelchair shortly after its arrival in their home in Portland, Ore., on June 8. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Moriah Ratner

A spinal cord injury can happen to anyone, but men account for 80% of all new spinal cord injuries in the United States each year, according to the Mayo Clinic. Top causes include motor vehicle crashes, falls (including during activities such as football or diving) and gunshot wounds.

In 2020, approximately 294,000 Americans were living with an SCI, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, many requiring expensive care to manage chronic health issues. Medical expenses in the first year of injury range from $347,000 to more than $1 million, according to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Yet Medicaid reimbursement rates for home care haven't changed in decades, said Fred Johnson, president of Team Select Home Care and the founding adviser for Forgotten Families, an advocacy group that helps train and certify family members to become caregivers.

In most states, in-home health-care workers are usually paid minimum wage, or slightly above - making it difficult to find skilled nursing care for people with spinal cord injuries.

"We have to convince nurses to take a 20 to 50 percent discount over what they can make in a hospital to care for one of these [patients] in the home," Johnson said. "So what happens is in these cases, these people that desperately need the care end up not getting it unless there's an option for a family caregiver."

Over the years, states have experimented with allowing patients to hire their own caregiver, usually a family member. However, many states have been reluctant to continue this model because of instances of fraud and abuse.

The coronavirus pandemic made the caregiver shortage even worse.

Those with a high-level SCI have decreased lung capacity and often cannot cough on their own because they're unable to contract their abdominal muscles. Caretakers perform an assisted cough, pushing on a person's chest or squeezing their rib cage to produce a cough.

Since the coronavirus is a respiratory infection, caretakers had to be extremely cautious at the height of the pandemic and rarely were able to leave their homes or risk exposure interacting with people before vaccines became available.

Valerie Pitaluga with baby Julian and her husband, Danny Pitaluga, near a pond outside their apartment in Plantation, Fla. on June 11. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Sofia Valiente

In March, the American Rescue Plan Act allocated a 10 percent increase in federal funding for community-based and in-home care services and allowed states to use some funds to pay family caregivers. But there has been a long-standing push for permanent legislation.