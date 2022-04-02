Unpaid tickets, tolls and court fees prevent poor Californians from receiving tax credits

An estimated 1 million Californians will not receive their full tax refunds this year because the state will intercept the money to pay off debts such as outstanding parking tickets, tolls, court fees, tuition and child support.

California's poorest residents, who qualify for state tax credits, will be hit the hardest as money intended for what Gov. Gavin Newsom has heralded as “the largest anti-poverty cash assistance program in the country” will instead be returned to the government to cover unpaid bills.

Nearly 50% of Californians who had at least a portion of their 2021 tax refunds taken by the state as part of its “offset” collection program earned less than $30,000 a year and filed for the California Earned Income Tax Credit or Young Child Tax Credit, according to data compiled by the Franchise Tax Board.

That means the state's tax credit programs, which give up to $3,160 in extra cash to eligible Californians through refunds, often never reach the people they are intended to help, with funds instead going to cities, counties, courts and other agencies to pay off debts.

Of the nearly $92 million that the state kept from tax returns in 2021, low-income Californians who filed for tax credits forfeited more than $35 million of that revenue, according to the Franchise Tax Board data.

California established its own version of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program in 2015 under then-Gov. Jerry Brown, and Newsom has continued to expand the program's reach, saying in a January proclamation that it improves the health and educational outcomes of children in the families who receive it.

The state's creation of anti-poverty programs, including tax credits and stimulus packages, while allowing the collections program to continue is like attempting to “plug a bleed on one end while another end is still an open wound,” said Courtney McKinney, spokesperson for the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

The organization, alongside two dozen other advocacy groups, is asking the Newsom administration to immediately suspend all income tax intercepts for debts owed to state and local governments through July, as it did during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is counterproductive and cruel to tear these funds out of families' hands to pay off old traffic and parking tickets, criminal fees, and public benefit overpayments,” states a letter sent last month from the organizations to state Controller Betty Yee. “And it is all the more concerning that the administration would allow this to happen when the state predicts tens of billions of dollars in budget surplus.”

Most states collect delinquent fees from tax refunds, but California and Illinois were the only states to pause collections during the pandemic, according to a report by the Center for Public Integrity.

Yee noted the “severe economic impact” of the pandemic in her suspension of the program last year, and said she hoped the pause in collections would “offer additional relief for taxpayers.”

But she did not signal support for continued suspension, saying in a statement last week that 60% of intercepts have already been completed this year. She said that she “shares the advocates' concerns” and is pushing for state legislation that would exclude low income tax filers from interceptions.

No such bill has been taken up by a state lawmaker.

”Controller Yee currently is focused on a permanent solution to minimize the hardship tax refund offsets can cause low-income families,” spokesperson Jennifer Hanson said.

When asked whether Newsom would support suspending the policy, a spokesperson for his administration said the governor “continues to explore ways to tackle income inequality and help families make ends meet” and pointed to his support of interest-free payment plans and reducing civil assessment penalties.

A single mother of three in Sacramento, who works as a forklift operator, is among those who have had her refund kept by the state in previous years, due in part to unpaid restitution fines from 2016.

She estimates that she is eligible for about $3,000 in state tax credits this year, which she says she would spend on birthday presents for her children, a new car or to pay down credit card bills. But she knows she will not receive a refund because of her outstanding debt, which totals about $17,000 — more than twice as much as she earns in a year.

Ten percent of her paycheck is already garnished because of outstanding debts.

”I want to pay it back. I want to right my wrongs,” said the mother, who asked not to be identified because of a domestic violence restraining order. “It's just a vicious cycle. It's really hard to get ahead when you don't have any money. It feels impossible.”