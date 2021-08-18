‘Unprecedented’ Caldor fire prompts evacuation of Pollock Pines, Kyburz

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — The Caldor fire continued extreme growth for a second straight night in El Dorado County, with winds rocketing the fire dangerously close to well-populated communities along Highway 50 and surrounding areas late Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials that evening issued a number of new evacuation orders across a sprawling range of territory, including the entirety of Pollock Pines, Cedar Grove and Kyburz; most of Camino; eastern portions of Pleasant Valley and Somerset; a large stretch between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Highway 88; and areas near the Union Valley, Ice House and Loon Lake reservoirs.

The fire on Tuesday devastated the community of Grizzly Flats, population of about 1,200, within hours of the town being urgently evacuated.

At least two civilians were airlifted to hospitals with injuries described as “severe” and “serious,” both of them picked up in Grizzly Flats, Cal Fire and Forest Service officials said in a joint statement.

Precise destruction tallies are not yet available due to dangerous conditions, Cal Fire says, but Sacramento Bee journalists observed many homes, a post office, an elementary school and a church all burned to the ground in Grizzly Flats.

The fire as of 7 a.m. Wednesday had grown to 53,772 acres, more than eight times bigger than the 6,500 acres reported 24 hours earlier, according to incident updates from Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit. The blaze grew more than 30,000 acres overnight.

Major destruction near Grizzly Flats, but some homes standing

The fire appeared to have flared up overnight in the Grizzly Flats area, which had been largely obliterated Monday night.

Early Wednesday, hot spots were still burning throughout what had once been neighborhoods, but a handful of houses had survived, some because they had defensible space and no trees nearby.

A retirement home belonging to Rege and Janet Brannagan on Meadow Glen Drive appeared to be one of only two that survived the fire.

Their son, Mike Brannagan, said in a phone interview from San Luis Obispo Wednesday that his parents had evacuated around 9 a.m. Monday night, hours before the mandatory order to get out.

“They were smart,” Brannagan said. “They didn’t want to be scrambling at 3 in the morning.”

The family had managed to pack photos, paintings and other items to take to safety as they evacuated to Cameron Park, Brannagan said, adding that he wonders what his parents will be returning to with much of the community destroyed.

“The crazy part was my dad just talked to me about it Saturday because of the Dixie fire,” he said.

Two evacuation shelters at capacity

The American Red Cross in Northern California said shortly after 8:30 a.m. that the Cameron Park Community Center was full.

A shelter at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall was also reportedly full.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office was directing residents in need of shelter to go to Green Valley Church, located at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

‘Can they make us?’ some stay despite evacuations

Authorities went door to door in areas of Pollock Pines early Wednesday ordering residents to leave the area.

Although a mandatory evacuation had been ordered Tuesday night, law enforcement officials at first took no immediate efforts to evacuate residents or to set up roadblocks to keep visitors from coming in.

That changed shortly after midnight, when law enforcement sirens began blaring throughout town and authorities set up roadblocks and began ordering people in the community of 7,000 to leave immediately, including residents of the Sly Park area who had taken refuge in Pollock Pines earlier in the day.

Several groups had set up camp in a CVS drug store parking lot Tuesday after being evacuated from the Sly Park area. The fire had chewed through forest land above the Sly Park Recreation Area through most of Tuesday.

But some chose to ignore the Wednesday morning evacuation order.

Candie Calderon, who was sitting in a pickup truck filled with belongings and had parked a trailer in the CVS lot as a temporary home, said law enforcement officers came through the lot early Wednesday ordering people to leave.

“They told us they were going to clear the parking lots,” Calderon said. “They said they were going to clear all of Pollock Pines, to go down the hill.”

Calderon said she was evacuated Tuesday afternoon from the Sly Park area.

“We’ve only been here a little bit,” she said. “We’re debating. Can they make us?”

She said she did not know whether her house had survived the flames.

Highway 50 still open

Authorities were concerned early Wednesday with the prospect of the fire jumping Highway 50 near Fresh Pond and forcing the closure of the roadway.