Unprecedented COVID-19 cases have California officials urging scaled-back New Year’s celebrations

With the highly infectious omicron variant sending coronavirus cases soaring to unprecedented levels, California’s winter surge has entered another perilous phase, prompting renewed calls by health officials to dial back celebratory plans and avoid crowded settings over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections roared to a record high and hospitalizations in California and elsewhere continue to increase.

Though officials said preliminary evidence was increasingly showing omicron causes less severe illness than the still-prevalent delta variant — especially for otherwise healthy people who have been vaccinated — the number of people getting infected has raised alarms as officials work to shore up hospital capacity and ensure other vital services aren’t interrupted.

“We know the omicron variant is airborne and highly transmissible, and that a combination of colder weather, indoor gatherings and holiday-related household mixing would likely result in an increase in cases,” officials with the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

That’s why it’s crucial, state health officials said, “that everyone take steps to protect their health and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

While those include long-cited measures such as getting vaccinated and boosted, getting tested, wearing masks indoors while in public and staying home if you feel sick, officials also say more cautious New Year’s celebrations can help.

“Small intimate gatherings is the way to go this New Year’s. It’s not the time to go to a large gathering,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the public health director and health officer for Santa Clara County. “The only exception would be if you’re going to spend the entire gathering outdoors.”

Anxiety surrounding holiday travel and gatherings is nothing new in the era of COVID-19, and the progress made in the year-old vaccination campaign has not completely snuffed out such fears.

In L.A. County — which on Wednesday reported 16,510 new coronavirus cases, one of the highest single-day totals of the pandemic — health officials urged residents “to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible,” health officials said in a statement.

“As cases continue to rise, it is important that we all use the tools available to help us curb the spread,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “As we get ready to welcome the new year, this includes re-thinking party plans, limiting time indoors with non-household members and isolating from others if feeling sick. And always wear a medical-grade mask when in close contact with others outside your household.”

New Year’s celebrations will probably be less muted than last year. While some fireworks shows and holiday to-dos are being canceled or going virtual because of the infection risk, others — including the beloved Rose Parade — are scheduled to make a much-anticipated return.

But officials are strongly cautioning against any full-blown affairs — or at least limiting them to a small number of guests whose vaccination and coronavirus testing status are known.

“If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year, we do not do that,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser.

He did note during a briefing Wednesday that “we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related, vaccinated, boosted gathering, with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted.”

Residents looking for more peace of mind can also take a rapid coronavirus test as soon as possible before an event or get-together, officials say.

“It just seems that I could have a better proxy of people’s infectiousness by doing a rapid test, if I can get them,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious-disease expert.

As always, officials said outdoors is safer than indoors, especially for larger gatherings. They also noted, though, that people should still mask up in any crowded setting, be it inside or out.

What counts as crowded depends on whom you ask and your own risk factors. Cody, for instance, suggested that if you gather indoors — even in your own home — with more than 10 people from outside your household, “we really urge you to keep your masks on.”

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, also advised against crowded New Year’s Eve gatherings indoors, especially where people might be singing and dancing in close quarters.