Unraveling booster and vaccine-timing rules for international travelers

John Henretta had been looking forward to his June hiking trip to Switzerland for months.

Recently he noticed something surprising: Starting in February, travelers would need to show that they’d gotten their last shot within 270 days of entering Switzerland.

Henretta, who is 75 and lives in Gainesville, Florida, calculated forward from when he got his booster in September. That seemed to mean that any time after June 22, he would no longer be considered fully vaccinated. According to the Swiss consulate in Atlanta, Americans must be fully vaccinated to enter the country, which suggested that he would be prohibited from entering the country in late June when his tour began. Could that really be, he wondered?

The answer is yes. But arriving at that conclusion was not easy, given that a number of government and airline sites seemed to contradict one another.

“You have to be considered fully vaccinated,” said Divine Bonga, the head of Switzerland’s media team for tourism from North America. If American or Canadian tourists got their booster or second shot more than 270 days before their arrival — a situation that will become more common in late summer and fall — “you cannot enter the country,” she said, adding that the rules could change again before then.

Henretta said he thought he was doing the smart thing by getting his booster when he did. “The real irony is that I made the earliest approved appointment and then it comes back to bite me,” he said.

Switzerland is an outlier in limiting boosted visitors in this way. But other governments have also begun to put time limits on how long a visitor is considered fully vaccinated with just one or two doses.

Henretta’s situation offers a particularly thorny illustration of just how confusing and changeable vaccination rules are becoming. Here is a look at how some of these new requirements are playing out across the world.

Do other countries put a time limit on vaccinations and boosters?

Yes, but most still allow visitors into the country.

Malta, for example, puts a time limit on shots. Those who have received two doses must have gotten their last shot within three months. Boosters expire after nine months. But unlike the situation in Switzerland, it’s still possible for travelers with a timed-out vaccine to enter. Those individuals are treated as if they are unvaccinated, meaning that they must present a negative PCR test result and quarantine at a designated facility for 14 days after arrival.

Similarly, in Bulgaria, vaccination certificates are considered valid from the 15th to the 270th day after the last dose, with no apparent exception for boosters. But because unvaccinated people may enter, those who have timed out must simply show a negative COVID-19 test result to enter.

Israel’s policy is currently the closest to Switzerland’s, but it is likely to change yet again. A second or third shot is only valid for six months, so under those rules someone who got their booster in December wouldn’t be able to enter come June or July unless a fourth shot became available. But according to Tourist Israel, a tour provider that closely tracks the rules, the country is expected to waive time limits on boosters in March. (Exceptions are currently made for people who can show a certificate of recovery from COVID-19.)

How do other types of vaccine expiration dates affect travelers?

In some cases — for example, in France and Estonia — there are time limits on the validity of full vaccinations without a booster (nine months for France and a year for Estonia). Because these countries prohibit tourists from the United States and some other countries from visiting if they are not fully vaccinated, that means that a traveler who got their second Moderna shot before May 17 can’t enter France unless they first get a booster. Having a booster makes things easier when it comes to timing constraints since these places treat boosters as a sort of expiration-free additional dose.

Ireland and the Czech Republic treat anyone who got their second dose more than nine months ago as if they are unvaccinated. Croatia takes the same approach, but makes it more than a year. But their governments do not prohibit unvaccinated American tourists from entering. A traveler who got their second Moderna shot before May 17 could take a test or get a booster to enter these countries.

Are there any countries that require being boosted for entry?

Not currently.

Austria, for example, does not consider someone fully vaccinated unless they’ve had the booster. But travelers who do not meet that requirement can still enter the country by obtaining a negative result from a PCR test.