Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — A crowd celebrating the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store and damaged a transit bus Sunday night.

The Police Department issued dispersal orders and brought in a large number of officers.

The police headquarters Twitter account described the crowd as “violent and destructive.”

Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found, the department said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles.