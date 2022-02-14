Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl
LOS ANGELES — A crowd celebrating the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store and damaged a transit bus Sunday night.
The Police Department issued dispersal orders and brought in a large number of officers.
The police headquarters Twitter account described the crowd as “violent and destructive.”
Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found, the department said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles.
