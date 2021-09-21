Unseasonably hot temperatures predicted Tuesday; Spare the Air alert issued

Temperatures in the North Bay were expected to ratchet up to unseasonable highs on Tuesday before leveling off through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

With a warm day forecast for much of the Bay Area, a Spare the Air alert was issued across the region.

A high of 94 degrees was predicted for Santa Rosa, well above the normal 83 degree high for the day, according to the weather agency. The record temperature for Sept. 21 was recorded in 2003 at 103 degrees.

Highs in Santa Rosa were set to reach 80 degrees on Wednesday, 87 on Thursday, 84 on Friday and 78 on Saturday, forecasters said.

A warm day was expected Tuesday along the Sonoma Coast, too, with a high of 79 degrees forecast for Jenner.

“The combination of tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The unhealthy air pollution levels could cause throat irritation, lung inflammation, congestion and chest pain and it could trigger asthma, the air quality district said.

Broadbent urged Bay Area residents to reduce driving in an effort to minimize smog output.

(Check real-time air quality at bit.ly/3BG8l2d.)

North of the Bay Area, unseasonably hot temperatures were also in the forecast for Tuesday, according to the weather service.

In Mendocino County, a high of 98 degrees was expected in Ukiah, about 10 degrees above the day’s normal temperature. Potter Valley was set to reach 96 degrees, up from the normal 89. In Fort Bragg, on the other hand, a seasonal 64 degree high was forecast.

Clearlake in Lake County was set to hit 94 degrees and Lakeport was expected to reach 91.

