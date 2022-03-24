Upcoming workshops will offer public input on SDC redevelopment

Permit Sonoma will be conducting workshops Friday and Saturday, seeking further public input on policies and procedures that will help guide redevelopment of the former Sonoma Developmental Center campus in Glen Ellen.

The county, which has been given a unique opportunity by the state of California to have in role in determining future uses of the historic 900-acre site, is framing the scope of the project before it moves toward a formal environmental impact report.

A Spanish-language workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St. in Sonoma. The meeting will address the full range of topics likely to fall under the environmental impact report: open space resources and hazards; mobility and access; public facilities, services and infrastructure; land use and development; design and sustainability; and implementation and financing.

Saturday’s English-language workshop will be conducted online. It will be restricted to the land use, design and implementation topics. The other three areas were addressed at a similar workshop Tuesday. You can register for the Saturday event at SDCspecificplan.com/meetings.

A draft environmental impact report is expected to be available for public review in June.