Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market, which was slated to return to Old Courthouse Square for the season tonight, has been canceled due to wet weather, organizers announced on Facebook.

"Sorry all, over 20 vendors cancelled in last 24 hrs, with rain and temps in the 50’s expected this afternoon. Folks can’t cook or display their handmade wares when this cold and wet,“ organizers wrote in an afternoon post.

Soul band Pride & Joy, who were scheduled to perform tonight, “will be back another week,” Wednesday Night Market vendor manager Tina Castelli wrote in an email today to vendors announcing tonight’s cancellation.

The popular spring-and-summer market, sponsored by local businesses and packed with fresh produce from local farmers, vintage clothes, jewelry, art and games for kids and more, is scheduled to run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 9.

For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.