Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected within days as CDC signs off

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended updated coronavirus booster shots to the vast majority of Americans, adding a critical new tool to the country’s arsenal as it tries to blunt an expected wintertime surge of the virus.

The decision cleared the way for health workers to begin giving people the redesigned shots within days. And it marked a milestone in the fight against a rapidly shape-shifting virus: For the first time in the pandemic, manufacturers have capitalized on the potential of mRNA technology to begin distributing a COVID-19 vaccine that perfectly matches the circulating strain of the virus, a feat that had long seemed improbable.

For all their promise, the arrival of updated boosters also adds another wrinkle to what is the country’s most complicated vaccine. Vaccine recipients have already had to parse shifting eligibility rules and decide between brands. Now they face a weighty new question: how long to wait after their last vaccine dose or infection before seeking an updated booster.

In authorizing the new boosters, federal regulators said Wednesday that people needed to leave at least two months between doses. Several members of a panel of expert advisers to the CDC expressed concern during a meeting Thursday that two months was too short, but the CDC pushed to endorse the same minimum interval.

Immunologists said in interviews that waiting roughly four to six months after a last vaccine or infection would strengthen people’s response to an updated vaccine, even if those scientists also saw the rationale for giving Americans flexibility in choosing when to seek a new shot.

The decision by the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, mirrored a recommendation from the expert panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which Thursday endorsed the updated boosters for all adults. People who have received a primary COVID-19 vaccine series are eligible no matter how many additional doses they have gotten, CDC scientists said.

Hundreds of thousands of updated vaccine doses were being delivered around the country Thursday, the CDC said. Providers nationwide are expected to have millions by Labor Day.

The new boosters are designed to generate immune responses to the original version of the coronavirus and to BA.5, the omicron subvariant that is now dominant. Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot was authorized for people as young as 12, and Moderna’s for those 18 and older.