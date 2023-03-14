An atmospheric river hitting Sonoma County is bringing rain and wind to the region.

Here is the latest:

7 a.m.: Guerneville School District closed

Guerneville School District in Guerneville will be closed Tuesday as a precaution due to hazardous conditions related to the atmospheric river, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced.

Guerneville School District has one campus, shared by Guerneville Primary School and Guerneville Elementary, a K-8 charter school.

You can check on Sonoma County school closures at bit.ly/3Fe4Nsc.

The Office of Education issued a reminder that Sonoma County has 40 public school districts. School districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close.

6:40 a.m.: Downed tree knocks out power in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Fire Department crews responded to a tree a into power lines on Orchard Street near Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa at 3:30 a.m Tuesday, acording to a Facebook post. Approximately 700 residents (277 customers) lost power.

