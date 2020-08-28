Updates: Firefight focus is Middletown and northernmost tip of Hennessey fire

8:25 AM: Focus Friday is Middletown and northernmost tip of Hennessey fire

Cal Fire remains focused on a northwestern section of the Hennessey fire Friday morning south of Middletown in Lake County.

The “first priority of the entire complex” is an area just south of Middletown, Operations Chief Chris Waters said in a morning briefing.

Firefighters will “try to close up a last piece of line down through the area that’s immediately above Anguin and Calistoga,” he said.

Those communities “are in pretty good shape,” he said, but firefighters want to close one stretch of containment line that’s parallel to Highway 29.

Waters said the Walbridge fire in Sonoma County has “been an overwhelmingly challenging operation” because of the terrain, fuels and many structures.

Crews will continue Friday to work to connect fire lines that aren’t officially containment lines yet.

While lines have been created along most of the fire’s perimeter, Cal Fire doesn’t formally designate them as “containment lines” unless they are certain flames or embers can’t jump established breaks.

“They continue to work at connecting dozer lines, hand lines, using aircraft and any tool we have at our disposal. It’s just a lot of work because it’s a lot of hand crew time,” Waters said. “It’s going to take a significant commitment to get that cleaned up.”

The Meyers fire is “pretty well blacked out” with containment lines, he said. “It’s all done.”

Another concern Friday will be the far northeastern tip of the fire, which jumped Highway 16 Thursday.

“We have resources in there right now that are trying to get a handle on the area that’s across 16 and heading north up into Yolo County,” Waters said.

7:20 AM: Little growth in fires overnight

Firefighters continue to hold the Walbridge and Hennessey fires from destroying more homes, while acres burned and containment figures remain mostly static.

Overall for both the Sonoma and Napa county cluster of fires, Cal Fire estimates 371,249 acres have burned and 1,080 structures destroyed. That’s about 1,800 additional acres than Thursday night, but no more structures.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge fire was listed at 55,353 acres and 25 contained, unchanged from Thursday night.

The Meyers fire hadn’t grown and firefighters shored firmed up more containment lines, to total 98 percent containment on that fire near the coast.

See Cal Fire’s damage map here.

In Napa and Lake counties, the largest cluster of fires called the Hennessey fire was listed at 313,536 acres and 33 percent contained, similar to Thursday night’s figures.

Cal Fire reduced some evacuation orders to warnings late Thursday, allowing resident to return at their own risk. Warnings still urge people to be ready to leave if necessary.

The order was downgraded for the areas east of Highway 29, north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Morgan Valley Road and west of the intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Rocky Creek Road, extending south to the intersection of Butts Canyon Road and Guenoc Road.

This includes all residences in the area of Lower Lake, Spruce Grove Road, Hofacker Lane, and Hidden Valley Lake.

The downgrade does not include Jerusalem Valley or any part within the burn area of the fire which remains as an evacuation order. Orders mean residents must leave immediately.

Read the full list of orders, warnings and road closures in Cal Fire’s morning update here:

LNU Lightning Complex - Incident Update - 8.28.2020 7am.pdf

This is a developing story. Check back later as further information becomes available.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.