Updates: PG&E shuts off power to thousands, fire flareup and an earthquake

8:30AM: Oak fire in Mendocino grows overnight, evacuations issued

The Oak fire in Mendocino County between Ukiah and Laytonville grew to 863 acres overnight and fire crews have been able to contain a small portion of it as of Tuesday morning.

At 8 a.m., Cal Fire estimated containment at 5 percent. That’s up from no containment and 700 acres late Monday night.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for these areas beginning Monday night.

See a map of evacuations here.

Highway 101 remains closed just north of Willits, from the North Willits on-ramp to Highway 101’s intersection with Highway 162 at Longvale.

There is no estimated time for reopening, Caltrans said.

As in Sonoma County, firefighters and evacuees will deal with high temperatures and winds today, which have prompted weather-fire alerts for the area.

In Mendocino County, the warning notes gusty easterly winds and low humidity through Wednesday morning.

7:45AM: Nearly 18,000 Sonoma County PG&E customers without power until Wednesday

About 17,690 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Sonoma County are without power early Tuesday and will be in the dark likely through Wednesday night.

Of those, 15,052 customers were in Santa Rosa and 2,633 were in unincorporated areas of the county, PG&E said.

They will likely be without power until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

See a map of where PG&E outages are happening now here.

PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the utility expects to get the all-clear on weather-fire danger Wednesday morning, which will allow crews to begin inspecting and re-energizing power lines.

Customers who had their electricity shut off should have received text messages or automated phone calls warning them and should receive the same with expected restoration times, she said.

Once the fire danger has passed, the utility’s 65 helicopters and ground crews will be able to inspect lines in the affected areas and begin turning power back on.

“We can’t re-energize unless the damage has been fixed,” she said. “It there are trees on the lines or wind damage, that has to be fixed and then we can restore power.”

The heat wave that fried Sonoma County over the weekend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures over 90 expected. Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 96 in Santa Rosa, the National Weather Service said.

Because of the heat and power outages, Santa Rosa officials opened an emergency operations center on Monday.

A cooling center at the Steele Lane Community Center, which opened Sunday due to the area’s hot weather, will remain open on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the planned outages, said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The fire-prone weather has led officials at 10 local fire departments to create a county-wide task force that will supplement regular fire staffing through the duration of the red flag warning, which began Monday at 10 p.m. and lasts through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Lowenthal said.

If a fire breaks out during that period, one or several of the crews can respond to battle the blaze in addition to firefighters already working in those areas, Lowenthal said.

The teams, which are made up of about 30 fire personnel from throughout the county, including a three-person unit from Santa Rosa, may also patrol high-risk areas in their jurisdictions, Lowenthal said. That included Fountaingrove, Oakmont and Annadel Heights in Santa Rosa, he said.

“They’re in place to respond wherever there is a need in the county,” Lowenthal said.

7AM: No damage reported in small earthquake

Sonoma County residents woke up Tuesday to PG&E power outages, a small flareup on the Walbridge fire that prompted more evacuations, a continued red flag weather warning with heat and winds and even an earthquake in Fountaingrove.

No damage or injuries were reported from the 2.6 quake, which struck just before 2 a.m. between Skyfarm Drive and Thomas Lake Harris Drive north of Fountaingrove Lake.

Santa Rosa police and fire said they didn’t even receive any emergency calls about the temblor.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company began planned power outages overnight because of fire danger, and there were several outages in Sonoma County Tuesday morning affecting thousands of customers.

The utility said 172,000 customers in 22 counties were without power.

In Sonoma County, those included some in the east side of Santa Rosa, south toward Boyes Hot Springs and north toward Calistoga Road and into Napa County.

The planned outages began around 9 p.m. Monday in some areas and continued through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

PG&E said it undertakes the planned outages as a last resort, when it is necessary to protect public safety from extreme wildfire threat.

The company hasn’t said when power will be restore to the areas currently out.

See the current PG&E outage map here.

Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park reported traffic signals without power early Tuesday. They advise drivers to use extra caution and treat all intersections without power as a four-way stop.

Traffic lights were out in all directions at Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard early Tuesday.

Evacuation alerts remained in place early Tuesday after they were re-issued in two areas near the Walbridge fire around 10:10 p.m.:

Residents south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road and east of Palmer Creek Road were told to evacuate their homes immediately. The area is known as Zone 2E4 in the county’s evacuation zone map.

An evacuation warning was also in place for Zone 1D5, an area north of the Russian River, east of Armstrong Woods Road, west of Westside Road and south of Sweetwater Springs Road.

A map of Sonoma County’s current evacuation warnings and orders is available here.

Although Cal Fire stopped the progress of the flareup quickly, spokesman Will Powers said, those orders remained in effect Tuesday morning.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area to alert residents and guide them to safety, helping remove a fallen tree on Sweetwater Springs Road near McCray Ridge Road so residents could evacuate and firefighters could get in to fight the fire.

