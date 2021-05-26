UPS driver rescues Santa Rosa woman, 86, who fell in the middle of the street

Devon Brooks didn’t think helping Magdalena “Magda” Vahey after she fell while crossing a Santa Rosa street was much of a big deal.

“He helped me in a really dire situation,” Vahey, 86, said of the 28-year-old UPS driver. “I really could’ve been killed.”

Vahey was walking from her doctor’s office to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for blood work in late April when she fell in the middle of Montgomery Drive.

She was rushing across the street to not waste any time, she said, but she stumbled and landed on her side, unable to move from the pain. Vahey panicked as she saw cars approaching in both directions.

Then she saw a driver of a UPS truck stop, and Brooks got out of the vehicle to see if she was OK. He helped her stand up and get out of the way from oncoming traffic.

“He almost carried me to the hospital and waited until they sent down the wheelchair and the ambulance,” she said. “And then he left. It was all so fast.”

Brooks also gathered Vahey’s belongings that spilled into the street, including a new cashmere sweater, and stuffed them into her purse.

“It’s what I would expect anybody to do really,” Brooks said.

Vahey scraped her knee, broke her wrist and has two fractures in her lower arm. All of her injuries are healing, she said, and she’s grateful that Brooks stopped, especially since other people passed by didn’t say anything to them.

“I thought he’s really a hero,” she said.

Disappointed he left before she could thank him, Vahey asked her grandson-in-law, who also works for UPS, to help locate Brooks. She also sent a thank-you note to Brooks and his boss.

Brooks, a Novato resident who has worked for UPS for about 1⅟₂ years, said he appreciated the thank-you note but isn’t used to so much attention.

“I was touched,” he said. “I didn’t really expect anything. It was just me trying to help somebody out.”