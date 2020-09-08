Subscribe

US couple found dead in well in northern Mexico

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 8, 2020, 6:59AM
MEXICO CITY — Authorities have identified bodies found in a well in northern Mexico as two missing tourists from the United States, officials said Monday.

The Baja California state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the victims were identified as retirees Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey. Their disappearances were reported to authorities Sept. 2, the statement said.

Investigators searching an unpopulated area south of Ensenada spotted human remains at the bottom of the well the following day. They were recovered Friday and Saturday, the statement said.

No information regarding the cause of death or motive was provided. The case remains under investigation. Authorities did not provide their hometowns, but local media reported they both lived in southern California.

Meanwhile, at the southern end of the Baja Peninsula, the Baja California Sur state prosecutor’s office said the body of 65-year-old Craig Harrison was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo Saturday evening. An autopsy determined that he had been stabbed in the chest before ending up in the ocean.

Harrison, a citizen of South Africa and Canada who settled in Mexico, had been missing since Aug. 29. According to his real estate website, Harrison settled in Cabo San Lucas in 1997 after working as an accountant and a wine importer in Canada.

He ran a vacation rental business in Cabo.

