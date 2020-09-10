US Forest Service closes California’s 18 national forests due to wildfires

Due to fire conditions throughout California, the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced the temporary closure of an additional 10 national forests -- meaning all 18 national forests in the state are now closed, according to a press release

The closure of the additional forests went into effect Wednesday.

The additional forests include Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The decision will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change, according to the press release.

Eight national forests closed Monday -- growth of fires throughout California during the day and late evening of Tuesday led to the updated decision.

"The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the state is historic," said regional forester Randy Moore. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires."

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.